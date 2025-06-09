Move over Tiretta Bazaar — it's time to explore these new breakfast spots in Kolkata

Does Kolkata’s breakfast scene begin and end at Tiretta Bazar? The city’s other breakfast joints — right from ghugni stalls on the Hooghly bank to kochuri shops nestled in Hatibagan — have a lot to offer, too. If you haven’t ventured beyond Tiretta Bazaar to satiate your early morning hunger pangs, it’s time to explore. My Kolkata lists six breakfast joints across Kolkata that you need to try.

Lalu Bhulur Tea Stall

1 6 File photograph

ADVERTISEMENT

The go-to place for early risers in Shovabazar, Lalu Bhulur’s stall has earned cult status among food vloggers. Located by the Kumartuli Ghat, this unassuming setup dishes out piping hot bowls of mutton fat ghugni (spiced yellow peas) served with fresh chopped onions, chillies, and lime. Pair it with half-boiled duck eggs, butter toast, and bhnaarer cha.

Address: On Kumartuli Ghat, opposite Sutanuti Outpost, Sovabazar, Kolkata – 700005

Timings: 6.30am– 10.30am (or till stocks last)

Must try: Mutton Fat Ghugni

Ah Leung (Ah Yung)

2 6 Shutterstock

If you are looking for an authentic Chinese breakfast, head to Tangra’s Chinatown. And if you want to try the Chinese wonton soup, make sure to drop in at Ah Leung (Ah Yung). Chinese wonton soup or Shingara Chow is a popular breakfast item featuring freshly made egg noodles tossed in pork lard or chicken fat, accompanied by steamed pork or chicken wontons, Chinese greens like pak choy, and topped with spring onions and black pepper. A bowl of clear broth is served on the side, allowing diners to dip their noodles or sip alongside.

Address: 119, Matheswartala Road, Tangra, Kolkata: 700046

Timings: 8am to 12.30pm

Must try: Shingara Chow

Adi Haridas Modak

3 6 Adi Haridas Modak

Adi Haridas Modak is the quintessential north Kolkata mishtir dokan with more than a century-old legacy. It’s a local favourite for authentic Bengali breakfast—crispy hing kochuris with a mildly sweet cholar dal, followed by their famed mihidana and syrupy rajbhog. Simple, unpretentious, and steeped in tradition, this shop is a hidden gem for the foodies. Address: 92 Bidhan Sarani, near Hatibagan, Kolkata: 700004

Timings: 6.30am– 11.30am

Must try: Hing Kochuri, Cholar Dal, Mihidana, Rajbhog

Sharma Tea House

4 6 Sharma Tea House

A beloved haunt for morning walkers, Sharma Tea House offers an early-morning snacking experience like no other spot. It’s known for thick, buttery malai toast and masala chai. Their kachoris and deep-fried bread pakoras fly off the counter by 9am, so walk in early if you want to sample their breakfast items.

Address: 1 Paddapukur Road, near Elgin Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata – 700020

Timings: 6am – 11am

Must try: Malai Toast, Masala Chai, Kachori, Bread Pakora

Banana Leaf

5 6 Banana Leaf

Banana Leaf brings the comfort of South Indian tiffin to south Kolkata with efficient service and good food. The masala dosa is crisp and generously filled, and the filter coffee is strong and aromatic. This spot guarantees a clean, quick and satisfying breakfast.

Address: 28 Lake Market Road, near Kalighat, Kolkata – 700029

Timings: 8am – 10pm

Must try: Masala Dosa, Rava Kesari, Medu Vada, Filter Coffee

8th Day Café (Park Circus)

6 6 8th Day Café





8th Day Café brings a slice of Brooklyn to Kolkata with their elaborate breakfast menu. Their breakfast burrito is filling and flavourful, but the freshly made cinnamon rolls and bagels steal the show. The coffee, especially the cold brew, is among the best in the city, making it a morning staple for many. A branch of the cafe is now in Ballygunge, too.

Address: 6A Sardar Shankar Road, near Maddox Square, Kolkata – 700029

Timings: 8am to 10pm

Must Try: Bagels with cream cheese, breakfast burrito, cinnamon rolls, cold brew