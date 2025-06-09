‘Rana Naidu’ S2 to ‘The Traitors’: New films and shows arriving on OTT this week

The second week of June is packed with new and exciting content for OTT viewers. From climate dystopias and true crime documentaries to psychological thrillers and reality shows, here’s a look at the new films and web series you can stream this week.

Families Like Ours

1 12 IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Vinterberg, the Oscar-winning director of Another Round, imagines a near-future Denmark grappling with climate collapse in this seven-episode miniseries. As rising sea levels force a mass evacuation, teenager Laura (Amaryllis August) has to deal with a fractured family and love as she grapples with a dissolving sense of home.

Streaming from: June 10

Platform: Netflix

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy

2 12 IMDb

Director Yemi Bamiro revisits the tragic events of the 2021 Astroworld Festival, where a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s set claimed 10 lives. Combining survivor testimonies, raw footage, and expert analysis, the documentary film poses unsettling questions about crowd control, corporate negligence, and the price of spectacle in today’s entertainment industry.

Streaming from: June 10

Platform: Netflix

Padakkalam

3 12 IMDb

Manu Swaraj’s Malayalam-language fantasy comedy film follows the story of four geeky comic book fans who are thrust into a madcap adventure when a new professor joins their school, unleashing a wave of supernatural chaos that disrupts their academic routine. The cast includes Sandeep Pradeep, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen, Niranjana Anoop and Pooja Mohanraj.

Streaming from: June 11

Platform: JioHotstar

Our Times

4 12 IMDb

An off-beat Spanish romcom, Our Times revolves around a physicist couple from 1966 who travel through time and land in 2025, straight into the digital-age culture shock. While Nora (Lucero) embraces modern freedoms, Héctor (Benny Ibarra) finds himself alienated in a world of smartphones and shifting norms.

Streaming from: June 11

Platform: Netflix

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

5 12 IMDb

An exposé of the 2023 Titan submersible implosion, this documentary traces how ambition, hubris, and ignored safety warnings led to maritime catastrophe. Through interviews with whistleblowers and experts, the docu film directed by Mark Monroe examines the flawed decisions that preceded one of the most haunting disasters of our time.

Streaming from: June 11

Platform: Netflix

Deep Cover

6 12 IMDb

An action-comedy film directed by Tom Kingsley, Deep Cover stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed as improv actors accidentally recruited for real undercover work. With zero field experience but plenty of stage confidence, they bumble their way through London’s criminal underworld.

Streaming from: June 12

Platform: Netflix

FUBAR Season 2

7 12 IMDb

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro return as the CIA father-daughter duo whose domestic issues are as explosive as their missions. Season 2 ups the stakes with the arrival of Carrie-Anne Moss as Greta, a steely former spy with an unfinished business.

Streaming from: June 12

Platform: Netflix

The Traitors

8 12 File picture

Karan Johar takes the reins as the host of this reality series where 20 celebrity contestants must search for the ‘traitor’ among them. Set in the regal Suryagarh Palace, the show features Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin, Sudhanshu Pandey, Anshula Kapoor, Uorfi Javed, Jannat Zubair, Raftaar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukesh Chhabra among others as contestants.

Streaming from: June 12

Platform: Prime Video

Echo Valley

9 12 IMDb

Directed by Michael Pearce, Echo Valley is a psychological-thriller film revolving around Kate Garrett (Jullianne Moore), a horse trainer grappling with a painful past. Her quiet life is upended when her daughter Claire (Sydney Sweeney) suddenly appears one night, covered in someone else's blood. As disturbing truths emerge, Kate goes to great lengths to protect her child.

Streaming from: June 12

Platform: Apple TV+

Alappuzha Gymkhana

10 12 IMDb

Khalid Rahman’s Malayalam-language sports drama follows five friends from Alappuzha who pursue boxing to secure college admission through sports quota. After facing personal setbacks and intense training under a state-level boxer, they qualify for the state championship. The team struggles with losses, internal conflicts, and external threats during the course of their training. The film features Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean and Shiva Hariharan in key roles.

Streaming from: June 13

Platform: SonyLIV

Rana Naidu Season 2

11 12 File picture

It’s Rana Daggubati vs Arjun Rampal in Rana Naidu Season 2. Daggubati, who plays the titular character, faces off against Rampal for his “last” mission in the second instalment of the crime drama series. Rana also finds himself in a tussle with his estranged father, portrayed by Venkatesh Daggubati. Rana Naidu is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama series Ray Donovan.

Streaming from: June 13

Platform: Netflix

In Transit

12 12 YouTube

Produced by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar under the banner of Tiger Baby, In Transit is a four-episode Ayesha Sood-directed docu-series aimed at bringing visibility to India’s transgender community. The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of nine individuals from across India who have embraced identities that don’t conform to society’s conventional boxes.

Streaming from: June 13

Platform: Prime Video