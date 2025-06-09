Srijit Mukherji, Indraneil Sengupta, Bratya Basu attend ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’ muhurat

Actors Dibyajyoti Dutta, Indraneil Sengupta, Ananya Banerjee and Bratya Basu have started shooting for Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming film Lawho Gouranger Naam Re, the makers announced on Monday, sharing pictures from the puja ceremony. Here’s a look.

Sharing a selfie with the cast and crew of the film, filmmaker Srijit Mukherji wrote, “Jay Jagannath! The journey begins.”

Television actor Dibyajyoti Dutta, who is set to make his big-screen debut with the upcoming film, is set to play the character of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in the movie.

Actor Indraneil Sengupta, who will be reuniting with Srijit after Autograph and Mishawr Rawhoshyo, looked dapper in a white shirt and beige trousers.

Actor-politician Bratya Basu will portray Girish Ghosh in Srijit’s upcoming film.

Actress-politician Ananya Banerjee is set to return to the big screen with Lawho Gouranger Naam Re. She looked gorgeous in a mauve sari with golden borders.

Actress Isha Saha, who was seen in the latest instalment of Eken Babu film franchise, is set to collaborate with Srijit Mukherji for the first time.

Actor Surajit Banerjee, who predominantly works on television shows, was also present at the puja ceremony of the film.

X=Prem actress Shruti Das looked stunning in a red traditional wear at the muhurat of Lawho Gouranger Naam Re.

Actress Subhashree Ganguly is set to portray Nati Binodini, the iconic 19th-century Bengali stage performer in the film.