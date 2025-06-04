RCB bag Rs 20 crore along with IPL crown: Here are other cash prize winners

Newly-crowned IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have received Rs 20 crore for winning the 18th edition of the league while runners-up Punjab Kings got richer by Rs 12.5 crore.
RCB lifted their maiden title in the world's biggest T20 league by getting the better of PBKS by six runs in an exciting summit showdown here on Tuesday, ending a long wait of 18 years for the team as well as its talisman Virat Kohli.
Third-Place finishers Mumbai Indians earned Rs 7 crore for reaching Qualifier 2, while the fourth-placed Gujarat Titans were given Rs 6.5 crore for playing in the Eliminator.
Over the years, the IPL prize money has grown exponentially.
In the inaugural 2008 edition, the winning side received Rs 4.8 crore, whereas the runner-up team was awarded Rs 2.4 crore.
DDCA wins 'Best Pitch and Ground' award
The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has got the 'Best Pitch and Ground' award for the matches held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Besides the recognition, DDCA also got richer by Rs 50 lakh.
The stadium hosted seven matches this season, all of them being preliminary fixtures.
DDCA President Rohan Jaitley expressed his gratitude, stating, "This award is a testament to the tireless work of our curators, staff, and management. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards in cricket infrastructure."
List of winners with prize purse:
Winners RCB: Rs 20 crore
Runners-up PBKS: Rs 12.5 crore
Third-placed Mumbai Indians: Rs 7 crore
Fourth-placed Gujarat Titans: Rs 6.5 crore
Orange Cap winner (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh
Purple Cap winner (Prasidh Krishna): Rs 10 lakh
Emerging Player winner (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh
Most Valuable Player (Suryakumar Yadav): Rs 15 lakh
Super Striker of the season (Vaibhav Suryavanshi): Rs 10 lakh + Tata Curvv car Fantasy
King of the season (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh Best
Catch winner (Kamindu Mendis): Rs 10 lakh
Most Dot Balls (Mohammed Siraj): Rs 10 lakh
Super Sixes (Nicholas Pooran): Rs 10 lakh
Fours of the season (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh
Fairplay Award (Chennai Super Kings): Rs 10 lakh
Pitch and Ground (Delhi Capitals home ground New Delhi): Rs 50 lakh
List of award winners in the RCB vs PBKS final Player of the Match (Krunal Pandya): Rs 5 lakh
Super Striker (Jitesh Sharma): Rs 1 lakh
Most Dot balls (Krunal Pandya): Rs 1 lakh
Most fours (Priyansh Arya): Rs 1 lakh
Fantasy King (Shashank Singh): Rs 1 lakh
Most Sixes (Shashank Singh): Rs 1 lakh.