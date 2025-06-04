RCB bag Rs 20 crore along with IPL crown: Here are other cash prize winners

1 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli holds the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 championship trophy during the team's victory lap at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. PTI picture

Newly-crowned IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have received Rs 20 crore for winning the 18th edition of the league while runners-up Punjab Kings got richer by Rs 12.5 crore.

RCB lifted their maiden title in the world's biggest T20 league by getting the better of PBKS by six runs in an exciting summit showdown here on Tuesday, ending a long wait of 18 years for the team as well as its talisman Virat Kohli.

2 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar lifts the championship trophy as players celebrate during the presentation ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. PTI picture

Third-Place finishers Mumbai Indians earned Rs 7 crore for reaching Qualifier 2, while the fourth-placed Gujarat Titans were given Rs 6.5 crore for playing in the Eliminator.

Over the years, the IPL prize money has grown exponentially.

In the inaugural 2008 edition, the winning side received Rs 4.8 crore, whereas the runner-up team was awarded Rs 2.4 crore.

DDCA wins 'Best Pitch and Ground' award

The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has got the 'Best Pitch and Ground' award for the matches held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Besides the recognition, DDCA also got richer by Rs 50 lakh.

The stadium hosted seven matches this season, all of them being preliminary fixtures.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley expressed his gratitude, stating, "This award is a testament to the tireless work of our curators, staff, and management. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards in cricket infrastructure."

3 7 Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan receives the Orange Cap award from BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla during the presentation ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. PTI picture

4 7 Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives an award during the presentation ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. PTI picture

5 7 Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh being presented an award during the presentation ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. PTI picture

6 7 Punjab Kings’ Priyansh Arya being presented an award during the presentation ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. PTI picture

7 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Krunal Pandya being presented an award during the presentation ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. PTI picture

List of winners with prize purse:

Winners RCB: Rs 20 crore

Runners-up PBKS: Rs 12.5 crore

Third-placed Mumbai Indians: Rs 7 crore

Fourth-placed Gujarat Titans: Rs 6.5 crore

Orange Cap winner (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh

Purple Cap winner (Prasidh Krishna): Rs 10 lakh

Emerging Player winner (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh

Most Valuable Player (Suryakumar Yadav): Rs 15 lakh

Super Striker of the season (Vaibhav Suryavanshi): Rs 10 lakh + Tata Curvv car Fantasy

King of the season (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh Best

Catch winner (Kamindu Mendis): Rs 10 lakh

Most Dot Balls (Mohammed Siraj): Rs 10 lakh

Super Sixes (Nicholas Pooran): Rs 10 lakh

Fours of the season (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh

Fairplay Award (Chennai Super Kings): Rs 10 lakh

Pitch and Ground (Delhi Capitals home ground New Delhi): Rs 50 lakh

List of award winners in the RCB vs PBKS final Player of the Match (Krunal Pandya): Rs 5 lakh

Super Striker (Jitesh Sharma): Rs 1 lakh

Most Dot balls (Krunal Pandya): Rs 1 lakh

Most fours (Priyansh Arya): Rs 1 lakh

Fantasy King (Shashank Singh): Rs 1 lakh

Most Sixes (Shashank Singh): Rs 1 lakh.