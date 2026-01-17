Rahul Gandhi meets Indore patients affected by contaminated water, blames government negligence for deaths

1 4 In this image posted on Jan. 17, 2026, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with the bereaved family members of a victim who died after alleged consumption of contaminated water, at Bhagirathpura, in Indore. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday put the spotlight on the drinking water crisis in Indore, blaming government negligence for deaths linked to contaminated water in a city often projected as India’s cleanest.

His visit to affected families and patients turned into a broader critique of what he called the failure of the country’s urban model.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha met patients suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea at Bombay Hospital, a private facility in Indore.

2 4 In this image posted on Jan. 17, 2026, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets a patient undergoing treatment after alleged consumption of contaminated water, at Bombay Hospital, in Indore. (PTI)

He interacted with four patients undergoing treatment and spoke to their family members about their condition. Later, he visited Bhagirathpura, the locality where the outbreak was reported last month, and met families of those who have died.

Speaking after the visits, Gandhi said, "Clean water is a public right." He questioned the claims around smart cities and urban development, saying Indore, projected as a model city, could not ensure safe drinking water. "People are being intimidated."

Pointing directly at the government, he told reporters, "It's the government's responsibility to provide clean water to people and reduce pollution. But the government isn't fulfilling these responsibilities.

3 4 In this image posted on Jan. 17, 2026, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with people who fell ill after alleged consumption of contaminated water, at Bombay Hospital in Indore. (PTI)

He added that the deaths linked to contaminated water raised serious questions about governance. "This is the urban model. This isn't just about Indore. This is happening in cities across the country."

Gandhi demanded accountability, saying someone must be held responsible for what he described as a drinking water disaster.

"People in Indore have died after drinking contaminated water due to the government's negligence. In such a situation, the government should provide full support and adequate compensation to the victims," he said.

4 4 LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, left, meets LoP in the Madhya Pradesh assembly Umang Singhar, right, and state party President Jitu Patwari, upon his arrival at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International airport, in Indore, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (PTI)

Reiterating his criticism of the BJP-led government, Gandhi said, "Clean water is a public right, but regrettably, the BJP government is unable to provide even clean water to the people."

He accused BJP leaders of avoiding responsibility at a time when families were grieving.

"While people are dying in agony and families are falling apart, BJP leaders are solely focused on shirking responsibility. This government attitude is extremely insensitive and will not be tolerated," he said.

Ending his visit, Gandhi asserted political support for the affected residents. "We stand with the people of Bhagirathpura and will continue to fight to punish the culprits and ensure justice for the victims."

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and party leader Umang Singhar accompanied Gandhi during his visit. Police made elaborate security arrangements in Bhagirathpura, with barricades installed at several locations.

The scale of the tragedy remains contested. Residents of Bhagirathpura claim that 24 people have died since the outbreak began last month.

The Madhya Pradesh government, in a status report submitted to the High Court, has put the toll at seven, including a five-month-old infant.

A ‘death audit’ report prepared by a committee from the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College found that the deaths of 15 people could be linked to the outbreak in some manner.

The administration has paid compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 21 people who died after the outbreak began.

Officials have said that while some deaths were due to other illnesses or causes, financial assistance was provided to all bereaved families on humanitarian grounds.

