Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ahmedabad plane crash site, meets injured at hospital

1 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu visits the site of the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad, Friday, June 13, 2025. (PTI photos)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the site of the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 265 lives, and met the injured victims at the city’s civil hospital.

Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday morning and drove straight to the crash site. Accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, he spent around 20 minutes inspecting the area where the aircraft came down. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi briefed the Prime Minister about the incident and the damage caused when the aircraft hit the college hostel and mess.

Later, the Prime Minister visited the civil hospital, where 25 injured victims are undergoing treatment in the C7 ward. He met and spoke to the lone survivor, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, and also interacted with hospital doctors. His visit to the hospital lasted approximately 10 minutes.

Following his visits, Modi posted a message of grief on X (formerly Twitter), saying: "We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families. We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. Om Shanti."

He is also holding discussions with state and civil aviation authorities at the GujSail office near the Ahmedabad airport to assess the situation further.

The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon when a London-bound Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), carrying 242 people, crashed into a complex of B J Medical College in the Meghaninagar area shortly after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Among those on board were former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. Only one person, identified as Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, survived the crash.

In addition to the plane passengers, four MBBS students and a doctor’s wife, who were present at the BJ Medical College complex, also lost their lives in the tragedy.