PM Modi meets Special Olympics Winter Games athletes, lauds their achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian contingent of the Special Olympics World Winter Games at the Parliament on Monday and congratulated them on their stellar performance in Turin, Italy.

Expressing his pride, Modi took to X (formerly Twitter), stating: "I am immensely proud of our athletes who have brought glory to the nation at the Special Olympics World Winter Games held in Turin, Italy! Our incredible contingent has brought home 33 medals.”

“Met the contingent in Parliament and congratulated them for their accomplishments," Modi added.

India concluded its campaign on a high note, winning 12 medals on the final day. The athletes excelled across multiple events, with 10 medals each in Snowshoeing and Alpine Skiing, followed by six in Snowboarding.

Short-track speed Skating, Cross-Country Skiing, and Floorball contributed four, two, and one medal, respectively.

Among the standout performances, Vasu Tiwari, Shalini Chauhan, and Tanya won silver in the 25m Snowshoeing event, while Jahangir claimed a bronze.

Radha Devi and Nirmala Devi bagged silver medals in the Intermediate Slalom, and Abhishek Kumar secured another silver in the Novice Slalom.

Akriti impressed in Cross Country Skiing, earning a bronze in the 100m Classical Technique, while the Indian Women’s Traditional Team clinched bronze in Floorball.

Modi commended the athletes for their dedication and perseverance, reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting para and Special Olympics sports in India.