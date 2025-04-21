Peacock feather diplomacy: PM Modi meets Vance and family, reviews progress on bilateral ties

US Vice President JD Vance, currently on a four-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for a closed-door meeting at the Prime Minister’s official residence.

In this image via PMO on April 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and his son, in New Delhi.

The interaction between the two leaders marked a moment in the ongoing efforts to strengthen Indo-US relations in the backdrop of tariffs.

In this image via PMO on April 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, in New Delhi.

PM Modi gifted peacock feathers to the US Vice President's children, reported India Today.

In this image via PMO on April 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, in New Delhi.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders reviewed and positively assessed the progress made in various areas of bilateral cooperation.

In this image via PMO on April 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, in New Delhi.

The meeting comes at a time when the world is grappling with uncertainty over a raging US-China trade war, and leaders from both countries emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing global challenges.

“Prime Minister fondly recalled his visit to Washington D.C. in January and his fruitful discussions with President Trump, which laid down the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the U.S., leveraging the strengths of Make America Great Again (MAGA) and Viksit Bharat 2047,” the PMO said.

In this image via PMO on April 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, in New Delhi.

The closed-door interaction was followed by delegation-level talks.

These high-level discussions coincide with India and the United States being at an advanced stage of negotiations for a bilateral trade deal expected to bring mutual economic benefits.

In this image via PMO on April 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and his children, in New Delhi.

President Donald Trump has imposed and then paused sweeping tariffs on imports from over 70 countries, including India, making the ongoing trade discussions even more pertinent.

Both leaders acknowledged the sustained collaboration between India and the US across key strategic sectors such as energy, defence, and cutting-edge technologies.

In this image via PMO on April 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, in New Delhi.

PM Modi also conveyed his greetings to US President Donald Trump and expressed enthusiasm for his upcoming visit to India later this year.

“Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to his visit to India later this year,” the statement noted.

The Modi-Vance meeting is being viewed as part of a larger effort to stabilise and deepen economic and strategic ties between the two democracies.

