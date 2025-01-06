Oyo ‘no unmarried couples’ rule in Meerut ignites social media

If you thought love conquers all, think again, because in Meerut, it now needs a marriage certificate too! Oyo Rooms has decided that unmarried couples are no longer welcome at their hotels in the city. All couples now need to show proof of relationship to check in.

This isn’t the first time Uttar Pradesh has gone full traditional. Back in 2023, during the holy Hindu month of Sawan, when the festival stretched for two months instead of one, the state banned open meat sales.

Oyo claims this is about “safe experiences” and local sensibilities, but social media users have plenty to say about this sudden sanskari twist.

Lovebirds not welcome

One user sarcastically posted the rule with a tagline: “Attention All Lovebirds! OYO's New Rule: Married Couples—Check-in! Single Couples—Get out!”

If sarcasm could book a room, this post would need no proof of relationship.

Professional boundaries, please

One user added a satirical update to the “sanskarisation”, posting: “@oyorooms, can you provide partitions between double beds for unmarried couples or unconventional duos (e.g. lady boss & male subordinate) to maintain professional boundaries? #OyoRooms #ResponsibleHospitality.”

Commitment over convenience

Taking a humorous dig, another post read: “OYO is taking ‘till death do us part’ a bit too literally with this policy! Guess they’re trying to make sure couples are really committed before they check in. #OYOPolicy #UnmarriedCouples.”

The people who enjoyed the clever play on wedding vows.

Marketing nightmare incoming?

Some users believe this move could backfire spectacularly for Oyo. A post read: “Oyo has revised its rule: Unmarried couples are no longer welcome to use their rooms. Am quite confident that by the end of the next business quarter their marketing manager will be looking for a new job and their CEO will need fresh funding to stay afloat.”

Tea stalls to the rescue

An entrepreneurial response came from someone who shared a photo of a tea stall with this pricing policy: “Tea for couples: ₹15. Tea for people betrayed in love: ₹10.” The caption read: “Oyo people are not with you, but we are with you. Please give us a chance to serve you.”

Paperwork before love

One user pointed out the absurdity of needing a marriage certificate for a hotel room “OYO just decided to play matchmaker. Now you need a marriage certificate to book a room. Guess love has to wait for the paperwork! #SingleStruggle #OYOPolicy #LoveIsNotAFormality.”

Marriage mandatory? Oh no

One user posted: “OYO's new motto: No vows, no beds, only hitched heads get to rest! #oyorooms #MarriageMandatory.”

The marriage paradox

One user questioned the practicality of the policy “The decision of no entry for unmarried couples in OYO hotels should be withdrawn. Tell me one thing, what will a married person do in OYO?”

From OK to No OK

A humorous post compared OYO’s change of heart to a dialogue from a popular TV serial. The meme had Jethalal saying: “Tabhi OK bola tha, abhi no OK bol raha hai.” (Once agreeable, now unapproachable)

Cartoon critique

One cartoon depicted two men at an OYO counter being told by the receptionist: “No relationship proof required for you.” The visual points out the gendered undertones of the policy.

Loss incoming

One meme showed doom for hotel owners: “OYO rooms change rules, stating unmarried couples are no longer allowed. OYO Hotel Owners: Bhari nuksan hoga humara.” (We’ll suffer heavy losses)

