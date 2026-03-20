North Korean leader's teenage daughter Ju Ae drives tank in latest public appearance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's teenage daughter drove an army tank with her father sitting behind her in photos from state news agency KCNA on Friday, with analysts suggesting she may be training to succeed him.

1 4 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae ride a tank during what North Korean state news agency KCNA reports is an offensive tactical drill involving a new type of tank, at a training base in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 19, 2026. Reuters picture

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Kim's daughter, known as Ju Ae and believed to be around 13 years old, has been making increasingly frequent public appearances with her father in recent months.

2 4 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae. Reuters picture

In the latest photos, she is seen looking out the driver's hatch with an expression of intent focus and her hair blowing, while her grinning father leans against the turret and three uniformed military officers sit on the hull.

3 4 View of what North Korean state news agency KCNA reports is an offensive tactical drill involving a new type of tank, at a training base in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 19, 2026. Reuters picture

Earlier this month, she was seen at a firing range aiming a rifle, and on a separate occasion was photographed shooting a handgun.

There has been no official confirmation by the North of her name or age.

4 4 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, speaks with troops as he supervises what North Korean state news agency KCNA reports is an offensive tactical drill involving a new type of tank, at a training base in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 19, 2026. Reuters picture

Kim on Thursday supervised a drill of a new type of tank, which demonstrated superior offensive and defensive capabilities against drones and anti-tank missiles, according to the KCNA report.

Kim has in recent years pursued the modernization of the country's conventional weapons, including tactical missiles, alongside the development of a strategic arsenal that includes long-range ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.