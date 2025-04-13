Murshidabad unrest triggers political firestorm, BJP slams TMC as situation remains tense

1 9 Security forces personnel guard in a violence-hit area, in Murshidabad district, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (PTI)

Twelve more people were arrested Sunday in connection with the ongoing violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, where three people have died.

The violence has triggered a strong political backlash.

2 9 Suvendu Adhikari (PTI)

Bengal is burning: Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, “…..Shame on the State Govt for allowing this breakdown of law & order… Bengal is burning. The social fabric is torn. Enough is enough."

He also urged intervention by the central forces.

3 9 Sukanta Majumdar (PTI)

Siddiqullah Chowdhury should be arrested: Sukanta Majumdar

Bengal BJP president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said, "What is happening, is there a government or not? This government has completely sold itself…. Abhishek Banerjee, who neither knows about West Bengal nor about Murshidabad, is jumping and saying big things. The kind of provoking words Siddiqullah Chowdhury has used against Hindus while being a minister, he should be arrested."

4 9 Amit Malviya (X/@amitmalviya)

Mamata uses police as political shield: Amit Malviya

Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell chief, posted on X, "The morale of the West Bengal Police is at an all-time low… In fact, they even refused to enter the riot-affected areas of Murshidabad until the BSF arrived. The Director General of Police had to be physically present to coax his own force into action. A similar situation occurred during the Sandeshkhali unrest, where the state’s top cop had to intervene personally—though the reasons were different then. During the RG Kar protests, it was police officers who held press conferences and planted stories to shape the narrative. Every time Mamata Banerjee finds herself cornered, she uses the police as a political shield, as if no other TMC leader is willing—or perhaps even allowed—to defend her. The rest appear to be nothing more than clerks in Mamata Banerjee’s criminal empire."

5 9 Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

The Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Saturday, "Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government. We have made our position clear on this matter -- we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about," the CM said in a post on X.

She had also appealed for peace.

6 9 Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday accused a section of Opposition forces of trying to stir unrest in West Bengal after failing to win power through democratic means.

"After failing to derail the development initiatives in Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, these people are now playing a diabolical game to foment unrest. They don’t want communal harmony to prevail anymore. They don’t want the peaceful law and order situation in our state to continue. We must be on guard against such conspirators," he said.

7 9 Firhad Hakim (Wikipedia)

Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim said, "As of now, the situation is normal there. People should stand with people and should rise above politics. Some people became violent, and injustice was done, but it is not right to do politics on such issues. Hindus and Muslims both were harmed in the incident. We have trust in our state police. A criminal is a criminal, it does not matter if it is from TMC or BJP. Police are there to control the criminals."

8 9 Khalilur Rahaman (Videograb)

TMC MP from Jangipur, Khalilur Rahaman said, "The incident that took place is unwanted. We are really sad, this should not have happened. Neither any leader nor any banner (organisation) was involved in the agitation that took place here. Some teenagers reached here, and a stone pelting incident also took place here. Some police officials were injured. I requested everyone to maintain peace here. We conducted a route march along with some MLAs and respectable people in the area to appeal for peace and harmony. Police are active here. We hope and pray that we all stay together like brothers."

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in the affected areas. Internet services remain suspended.

9 9 A torched vehicle during a protest against Waqf (Amendment) Act, in Murshidabad district, Friday, April 11, 2025. (PTI)

In Jafrabad, Samserganj, the bodies of a man and his son were found with multiple stab wounds at their home on Saturday.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were torched, stones were hurled at security personnel, and roads were blocked on Friday. Flare-ups were also reported on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man had died of bullet wounds sustained during clashes at Sajur More in Suti on Friday. At least 18 policemen were injured.

