Muffler can't prevent Modi wave: Internet roasts Kejriwal, AAP after loss to BJP in Delhi

The Delhi Assembly election results have sparked a meme fest on social media, and no one is holding back. With the BJP leading in 48 of 70 seats, Congress nowhere to be seen, and AAP struggling, the reactions online were more entertaining than the election itself.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao kicked off with a jab at Rahul Gandhi. "Congrats to Rahul Gandhi for winning the election for BJP, yet again! Well done," he posted on X.

1 8 X/@Wellutwt

ADVERTISEMENT

One user posted a picture of actor Will Poulter looking confused with the caption, "Congress to BJP-AAP: You guys are getting seats?" It seems even Congress wasn’t expecting this level of invisibility.

2 8 X/ @sagarcasm

Another user channeled Bryan Johnson, joking, "Pollution in Delhi so high I am not able to see any seats of Congress." Joke or a real problem?

3 8

A picture of Arvind Kejriwal and PM Modi made the rounds. Kejriwal says, "Desh mein Modi ki koi hawa nahin hai! (There’s no Modi wave)" to which Modi responds, "Abey hawa hai, muffler utaar ke dekh toh pata chalega! (There’s a wave, remove your muffle)" The user captioned it, "Thand ka mahool hai. #DelhiElectionResults."

4 8 X/@memes_hallabol

One user shared the infamous "Disaster Girl" meme—this time, the burning house labeled as 'AAP' and the little girl as 'Swati Maliwal'.

Reacting to the AAP’s loss, Maliwal told CNN-News18 Saturday, “One man’s extreme arrogance, his sudden change with power and money from a common man to a man who wants to make everything.”

5 8 X/@Ctrlmemes_

A video from a film showed Akshay Kumar's character slapping someone, labeled as "Delhi voters slapping Kejriwal."

6 8 X/@elvisharmy

Even YouTuber Dhruv Rathee wasn’t spared. A fan account of Elvish Yadav posted a meme of Rathee as the Devil, moving from one bloody door to another—Lok Sabha, Maharashtra, Haryana—and now knocking on Delhi’s door. The caption? "Dhruv Rathee is the biggest panoti (unlucky). #DelhiElectionResults." Tough day for Rathee.

7 8 X/@__samosaaaa__

One meme showed Manish Sisodia and Atishi saying, "Hum dukhi the, (we were sad)" followed by a picture of Kejriwal and Dhruv Rathee with, "Lekin humse zyada dukhi do aur log the (but some were sadder than us)."

8 8 X/@memesinhindi

Summing up the entire election in one image, a user posted a picture of people walking in front of India Gate wearing oxygen masks, carrying lotus flowers. The caption? "#DelhiElectionResults in a nutshell. People voted against gas chamber. Simple."