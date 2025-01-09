Los Angeles in flames: 27,000 acres burned as wildfires close in on Hollywood

1 7 A neighborhood on fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025. Wind-whipped wildfire blew through communities of every socioeconomic status and stripe in Southern California, merging, psychically if not physically, into a kind of mega-catastrophe. (Philip Cheung/The New York Times)

A new wildfire that raced across the Hollywood Hills early Thursday, threatening an area indelibly tied to the American film industry, put additional strain on millions of Los Angeles area residents already stressed by catastrophic blazes that have erased entire neighborhoods and streaked the sky with smoke and embers.

2 7 A car burns during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025. As of 6 a.m. Pacific, on Jan. 8, 2025, the fire covered more than 2,200 acres, according to Cal Fire, more than double its size a few hours before. (Kyle Grillot/The New York Times)

The fires have killed at least five people, put tens of thousands under mandatory evacuation orders or warnings and burned more than 27,000 acres, equivalent to nearly 20,000 football fields. The largest ones, the Palisades and Eaton fires, have destroyed at least 2,000 structures and are already the two most destructive ever to hit Los Angeles.

3 7 A pool remains at a burned home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025. Multiple wildfires were consuming acre after acre, and building after building, in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)

As firefighting helicopters swept across a dark sky where orange embers floated like lightning bugs, the dry, windy conditions fanned more blazes. One broke out late Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills near streets — Mulholland Drive, Sunset Boulevard — whose names evoke the grandeur of American cinema, and was burning unchecked, although an evacuation order for that area was mostly lifted just before midnight.

4 7 A horse on the property of Nancy Chiamulon, as fire encroaches on their property during the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025. As of 6 a.m. Pacific, on Jan. 8, 2025, the fire covered more than 2,200 acres, according to Cal Fire, more than double its size a few hours before. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)

A fire also reared up in the nearby Studio City neighborhood, burning several homes and prompting warnings of a potential evacuation. But it was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

5 7 Laverna Sharpe, who is 101, is carried from her home by Pasadena Police officer Christian Banuelos during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025. As of 6 a.m. Pacific, on Jan. 8, 2025, the fire covered more than 2,200 acres, according to Cal Fire, more than double its size a few hours before. (Kyle Grillot/The New York Times)

Residents feel especially vulnerable partly because strong desert winds and dangerously dry conditions — it hasn’t rained much in Los Angeles for months — are making it easier for more fires to start and spread. And a shortage of water in local reservoirs makes it harder for crews to put fires out.

6 7 Irma Alvarado uses a garden hose in an attempt to contain a fire encroaching on a property where she works during the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025. As of 6 a.m. Pacific, on Jan. 8, 2025, the fire covered more than 2,200 acres, according to Cal Fire, more than double its size a few hours before. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)

Here’s what else to know:

— Latest forecast: More than 16 million people in Southern California, from Malibu down to San Diego County, were under a red flag warning early Thursday morning. Forecasters warned that moderate to strong Santa Ana winds — which fan the fires — would develop between Thursday night and Friday, and that critical fire conditions would persist across the region into Friday evening.

— Local politics: Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles was in Ghana when devastating fires broke out Tuesday. She returned Wednesday afternoon, but her absence has drawn criticism from some residents, who say they received insufficient warning.

7 7 A fire truck after battling flames engulfing a business on Sunset Boulevard during the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)

— Threatened landmarks: The Sunset fire burned uncomfortably close to the Dolby Theater, where the Academy Awards are held, and other well-known cultural institutions.

— Canceled trip: President Joe Biden canceled a trip to Italy to remain in the United States and coordinate the federal response to the wildfires.

— On the ground: The fires have torn through communities of every socioeconomic status and stripe. Psychically if not physically, residents see them as a mega-catastrophe.

(New York Times News service)