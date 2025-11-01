Kapil’s Devils to Harmanpreet’s Hurricanes: Indian women’s cricket stands at edge of its ’83 moment

1 5 India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her half century during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (PTI)

Forty-two years after Kapil Dev and Co. pulled off one of the biggest upsets in cricket history by winning the Cricket World Cup at the iconic Lord’s, it is time for India’s eves to announce themselves as a superpower in women’s cricket at the DY Patil.

When Amarjot Kaur hit the final boundary to conclude the thrilling chase, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was crying inconsolably. The emotions were so overwhelming because when India Women chased down Australia’s 339 in the semi-final, it wasn’t just a number. It was the sound of shattering; of records, and perhaps of perceptions – just like in 1983.

Echoes of 1983

The similarities between India’s World Cup triumph in 1983 and the India women’s semi-final heroics are striking. Going into the finals in ’83, India were the clear underdogs against giants West Indies. In the women’s World Cup, Having been beaten by Australia in the group stage where Alyssa Healy’s team chased a record 330 runs, not many experts gave India’s women a chance of going into the final.

2 5 India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and Jemimah Rodrigues celebrate a wicket during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (PTI)

India’s statement win in the final in ‘83 came against the strongest team in the world then: West Indies. In Women’s cricket, Australia holds a similar position.

The difference

Kapil’s Devils – as the team came to be called – had broken totally new ground. In contrast, India’s women have a history of near misses at the ICC Women’s World Cup. Playing their 12th edition of the tournament, India have been semi-finalists thrice, finalists twice but haven’t managed to get over the final hurdle.

Irrespective of whether Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. lift the elusive trophy Sunday, it is safe to say that women’s cricket in India is in a much better place than it was even a few years ago.

3 5 India's Shafali Verma returns to pavilion after her dismissal by Australia’s Kim Garth during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (PTI)

The rewards are finally starting to arrive – the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) eager to promote and popularise women’s cricket with improved contracts, the Women’s Premier League, media coverage and visibility.

The chase that changed everything

Even a few years ago, chasing down a 300+ score in women’s cricket was unheard of. In the space of the last few days, it has happened twice. That speaks volumes about how far women’s cricket has come.

The chase was a thriller. When India lost openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana early, it was down to skipper Harmanpreet and the out-of-form Jemimah Rodrigues to salvage the situation.

4 5 India's Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues run between the wickets during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (PTI)

Veteran Harmanpreet’s 89-run innings not only pulled India out of the slump, but the presence of the senior figure helped Jemimah to a great extent. The 167-run partnership between Harmanpreet and Jemimah will go down as one of the most influential partnerships in women’s cricket history.

Jemimah’s innings, Kapil’s legacy

Jemimah Rodrigues’s 127 off 134 balls is being hailed as the greatest innings in Women’s cricket history by experts. One can’t help but draw parallels with another innings played by an Indian cricketer, one that has no video evidence of because there was a British broadcasters’ strike that day 42 years ago.

Kapil Dev’s 175 runs against Zimbabwe had come when India were on the brink of total batting collapse. Jemimah had a much better premise, but her task was as steep as Kapil’s.

5 5 India's Deepti Sharma walks off after being dismissed during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (PTI)

New dawn for Indian women’s cricket

The World Cup win in 1983 changed the narrative of Indian cricket and made India the superpower it is in cricket today. Indian women, who had always been in Australia’s shadow till now, finally can look the cricketing world in the eye and claim they are up there with the best.

In chasing down 339 against Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. exorcised the ghost of underdog India and took their first step towards dominating women’s cricket in the long run.

What does this victory mean for India? Similar to the 1983 triumph that sparked Sachin Tendulkar’s desire to be a cricketer, the semi-final win will definitely encourage the future generations of girls to pick up the bat and ball to become the next Harmanpreets, Jemimahs or Deepti Sharmas or Richa Ghosh.

From Lord’s to Navi Mumbai, from Kapil’s Devils to Harman’s Hurricanes — the circle is complete.