India are in the women's cricket World Cup final. Here's how they got here

After a rollercoaster campaign that has tested their skill, spirit and self-belief, the Indian women’s cricket team has booked its place in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final. From rain-trimmed starts to nerve-jangling finishes, captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have stitched together a journey that’s been equal parts grit and grace. Here’s how Team India turned a campaign of near-misses into a march to the summit.

India vs Sri Lanka — Bengaluru, 30th September

1 8 India's Deepti Sharma with teammates celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

India opened their World Cup campaign with a measured 59-run win (DLS) over co-hosts Sri Lanka. Reduced to 124 for 6, Deepti Sharma (53) and Amanjot Kaur (57) rescued the innings with a defiant seventh-wicket stand before the bowlers, sealed the job. Deepti Sharma picked up three wickets with all the others chipping in. It wasn’t flamboyant — but it was a foundation.

India vs Pakistan — Colombo, 5th October

2 8 Deepti Sharma celebrates her team's win-India vs Pakistan, 5th October(PTI)

India stayed composed in a fixture that always crackles with emotion. On a tricky surface most batters got a start but couldn’t convert it into a big one. Harleen Deol’s 46 and Siliguri girl Richa Ghosh’s 35 took India’s score to 247 for 6, before the bowlers restricted Pakistan to 159. Kranti Gaud picked up three wickets in her quota of 10 overs while giving away just 20 runs at a staggering economy of two to hand India a comfortable win over the neighbours.

India vs South Africa — Visakhapatnam, 9th October

3 8 India’s Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal run between the wickets- India vs South Africa, 9th October(PTI)

The first jolt arrived. Despite a strong 94 from Richa Ghosh, India’s 251 wasn’t enough as South Africa held their nerve to chase down the target with three wickets in hand. The loss exposed India’s middle-over bowling lapses — and their growing reliance on top-order partnerships. India’s strategy of having just five bowling options was starting to look like a mistake.

India vs Australia — Visakhapatnam, 12th October

4 8 India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and Australia's Alyssa Healy during the toss-India vs Australia, 12th October(PTI)

The Australian juggernaut tested India’s resolve. A 155-run stand between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal meant India were off to a flier. As every batter chipped in, India posted a mammoth total of 330 but Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy had other plans. Putting on quite the show at Vizag, she smashed the Indian bowling for 142 runs in 107 balls. 40+ scores from Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardener took the Aussies over the line to a three wicket win.Once again throwing light on India’s bowling options.

India vs England — Indore, 19th October

5 8 India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt with English cricket commentator and former player Nasser Hussain (PTI)

In a must-win clash, India went down by just four runs. Chasing 289, India fell short despite Mandhana's 88, Harmanpreet’s 70 and 50 from Deepti Sharma. The dressing room was quiet that night — three defeats in a row had turned the campaign into a knife-edge equation.

India vs New Zealand — Navi Mumbai, 23rd October

6 8 India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammate Smriti Mandhana-India vs New Zealand, 23rd October(PTI)

When the stakes rose, the team responded. An opening stand of 212 between Mandhana (109) and rising star Pratika Rawal (122) powered India to 340 for 3. The bowlers backed it up to secure a 53-run win (DLS), punching their ticket to the semi-finals. Redemption had arrived — with style. With the confidence back the Women in Blue were ready to go all the way.

India vs Bangladesh — Navi Mumbai, 26th October

7 8 India’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot-India vs Bangladesh, 26th October (PTI)

A rain curtailed affair saw India score 119 in 27 overs. Bangladesh’s innings got to the 9th over before the match was abandoned due to rain.

Semi Finals vs Australia — Navi Mumbai, 30th October

8 8 India's Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur celebrate after winning in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match(PTI)

Australia had beaten India before, that game took the momentum away from India. But the semi-finals was a different story. Australia piled on a mammoth total of 338 and it was all in the hands of the Indians to decide their own fate. The openers walked back early, Jemimah Rodrigues was sent to bat at number 3 something she had only done a few times before. This was the same Rodrigues who wasn’t selected for the last world cup, the same Jemimah who had to sit out for two games in this campaign. When she and Harmanpreet Kaur were at the crease they put on a record 167 run partnership before the skipper was dismissed on 89. With 113 runs remaining still, Jemimah took over the reins and controlled the game to the very end. India completed the highest successful chase in any World Cup semi finals, men's cricket included. Jemimah ended up not out on 127 having put up one of the finest performances by an Indian in a World Cup knock out.

Also Read Jemimah Rodrigues opens up on tears, anxiety and redemption after WC heroics

The road ahead

For a team that stumbled mid-tournament but refused to surrender, this campaign has been a story of belief reborn. India’s batting depth, fielding sharpness and Harmanpreet’s leadership have peaked at the right moment.

One final hurdle now stands between them and a slice of history as they take on South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

India have faltered against South Africa before, a side that has been relentless with their bowling and batting both. While the Proteas have played near flawless cricket, India is yet to have the perfect game.

India have made it to the women’s cricket World Cup finals twice before. When they faced Australia at the Centurion in 2005, they had to chase 216. India ended up with just 117, hammered to a 98-run loss. Back then Mithali Raj was the captain.

In 2017, too, she was the captain when India had a magnificent run to the final at Lord’s. India faced hosts England who put up a target of 229. India were in a commanding position till opener Punam Raut fell for 86 in the 43rd over. The score was 191 for 4. India needed just 38 runs in about seven overs. But then the nerves hit and India collapsed to 219 all out losing by 9 runs.

Can India finally get their hands on the World Cup trophy? A billion people will sit up and watch.