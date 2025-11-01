Fulfilled, a seven-year prophecy: Jemimah Rodrigues slays her demons, seals her place as a ‘star’

In April 2018, former England captain Nasser Hussain posted a prediction on social media: “Remember the name… Jemimah Rodrigues... did some throw-downs with her today... she’s going to be a star for India.”

Seven years later, at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, that prophecy came true in spectacular fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jemimah’s unbeaten 127 off 134 balls didn’t just secure India’s third Women’s ODI World Cup final appearance — it ranks among the best-crafted centuries in cricket history, men’s or women’s.

Test of character

The 25-year-old Bandra West resident batted under extreme humidity for nearly the entire match. By the time she crossed 80, fatigue was clearly setting in. When captain Harmanpreet Kaur fell against the run of play, the pressure intensified.

Richa Ghosh’s power-hitting and Amanjot Kaur’s late boundaries helped ease the burden. But it was Jemimah’s determination — simply staying out there despite exhaustion — that defined the innings.

Smriti Mandhana congratulates match-winner Jemimah Rodrigues on Thursday. Picture courtesy BCCI

The Australians may have sensed her weakening. They were wrong. Her willpower proved stronger than her weariness.

“I could have returned to the team hotel with a well-made 50 or 100, but would that make me happy if we hadn’t won?” Jemimah said at her emotional post-match news conference. “I told myself I will have to be there till the end to take my team home.”

Hockey to cricket

Those at Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce always believed Jemimah would excel, though cricket wasn’t her first sport. She was a national-level hockey player who represented Mumbai, inspired by her elder brother Enoch.

“Jemi was excellent at hockey, but her father Ivan insisted she switch to cricket because he felt her cricketing skills were even better,” recalled Dr Shilpa Serigar, sports director at Rizvi College. The same institution produced Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Wasim Jaffer, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur.

“She played for our junior college team in 2017-18. In a match against a Nashik-based side, we were in serious trouble. She assured us she’d win the game — and she did, with wonderful batting. We knew then this girl would make it big.”

Her coach, Prashant Shetty, who witnessed Thursday’s innings from the stadium alongside her family, shared another early memory. “Around 2018, our academy — Kkalpavriksha Cricket Clinic — played in a U-19 boys’ tournament. We got permission for Jemi to participate. Against a strong bowling attack in difficult circumstances, she scored 50-plus and won us the game,” Shetty told The Telegraph.

Battling anxiety

Despite becoming a vital part of India’s batting lineup, Jemimah still battles anxiety — something she acknowledged after the semi-final victory.

According to Shetty, the anxiety stems mainly from “performance pressure”. But Indian cricket board (BCCI) insiders suggest deeper wounds remain from 2022, when the Neetu David-headed selection panel dropped her from the ODI World Cup squad due to poor form.

“For a player like Jemi, it’s just a matter of one or two innings to regain form and rhythm — something that the committee should have considered,” a BCCI insider said. “Being dropped then hurt her deeply. She’s a very emotional person, and that’s one of the main reasons for her anxiety.”

The ghosts resurfaced during this tournament when she was suddenly benched for the England match.

Evolution of a champion

Yet Jemimah has learned to overcome her demons. More importantly, she’s evolved as a cricketer.

“Situational awareness-wi­se, Jemi is a much better player now, particularly over the last couple of years, with even more hunger and passion,” Shetty emphasised.

Shetty also tutors young Chennai Super Kings opener Ayush Mhatre, who has led India U-19 lately.

Former selector Lo­pamudra Banerjee sees even greater things ahead.

“Previously, she used to be a tad reckless. But she’s now much more patient, which has made her far more consistent,” Banerjee said.

“If she carries on in this fashion, she is the next India captain.”

On Thursday night at DY Patil Stadium, Jemimah Rodrigues showed exactly why that prediction — like Nasser Hussain’s seven years ago — might just come true.