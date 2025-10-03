Israel intercepts final Gaza flotilla vessel; protests erupt across Europe

1 6 Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march and block the street during a nationwide strike called by the USB union to condemn the Israeli forces' interception of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, in Naples, Italy, October 3, 2025. (Reuters)

Israel has intercepted the last remaining vessel of an international flotilla attempting to deliver aid to blockaded Gaza, organisers said on Friday, sparking widespread protests in Europe and beyond.

The move comes after Israeli forces stopped most of the 40-boat convoy on Thursday, detaining over 450 activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Final vessel stopped at sea

2 6 Pro-Palestinian demonstrators walk past the touristic port as they march towards the commercial port of Naples during a nationwide strike called by the USB union to condemn the Israeli forces' interception of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, in Naples, Italy, October 3, 2025. (Reuters)

The Global Sumud Flotilla confirmed that the vessel Marinette was intercepted on Friday morning, 42.5 nautical miles (79 km) from Gaza. In a statement, the organisers said Israeli naval forces had now “illegally intercepted all 42 of our vessels—each carrying humanitarian aid, volunteers, and the determination to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza.”

Israeli army radio reported that the navy took control of the ship, detained those aboard, and was escorting it to Ashdod port. The Israeli foreign ministry has yet to comment on the vessel’s status but reiterated on Thursday that no boat would be allowed to breach the blockade.

3 6 A pro-Palestinian demonstrator climbs a monument for late Pope John Paul II at a protest during a nationwide strike called by the USB union to condemn the Israeli forces' interception of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, in Rome, Italy, October 3, 2025. (Reuters)

Israeli officials have dismissed the flotilla as a “stunt,” insisting the blockade is legal and that any aid could be transferred safely via approved channels.

Cyprus confirms arrival of aid boat

Separately, Cyprus confirmed that one of the flotilla’s boats carrying 21 foreigners docked in Larnaca on Friday after requesting to refuel and citing humanitarian needs. The Cypriot government said passengers were registered, given basic assistance, and offered consular help but did not clarify whether the boat was among those intercepted by Israel.

4 6 Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest to condemn the Israeli forces', after Israel intercepted some of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, in Geneva, Switzerland, October 2, 2025. The banner reads : Solidarity with attacked flotilla and massacred Gaza. (Reuters)

Israel had earlier faced international criticism after detaining hundreds of activists from Italy, Spain, Switzerland and other nations. Four Italian parliamentarians were released and were expected to return to Rome on Friday. Italy also said that most activists would be deported to European capitals on Monday and Tuesday.

Protests erupt in Geneva and other cities

The interception of the flotilla has triggered protests across Europe and Latin America. In Switzerland, a demonstration of about 3,000 people in Geneva turned violent late on Thursday. Police fired tear gas and water cannons after protesters clashed with officers on a city bridge.

5 6 Police stand at Rome's Termini station on the day of a nationwide strike called by the USB union to condemn the Israeli forces' interception of some of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, in Rome, Italy, October 3, 2025. (Reuters)

Swiss police said in a statement that five officers were injured and one person was arrested, adding that “tear gas and water cannon had been needed to control the demonstrations, and that protesters had been throwing objects and causing damage to property.”

Similar protests were reported in Zurich, Bern, Italy, and Colombia.

Flotilla to challenge blockade

6 6 People gather on a boat from a flotilla that had been carrying aid to Gaza until it was intercepted by Israel, docked in the port of Larnaca, Cyprus October 3, 2025. (Reuters)

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail in late August, was intended as a high-profile challenge to Israel’s blockade of Gaza, imposed nearly two years into Israel’s ongoing military campaign launched after Hamas’ October 7 attacks.

Despite repeated warnings from Israel’s navy that the flotilla was entering a combat zone, the organisers pressed ahead, saying their mission was humanitarian. Israel maintains the blockade is essential for its security, while critics argue it has deepened Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

