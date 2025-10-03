In pictures: How Shubhashree Ganguly, Smriti Irani, Koel Mallick, Alia Bhatt celebrated Vijaya Dashami

From participating in Sindoor Khela to offering prayers, here’s how Shubhashree Ganguly, Smriti Irani, Soha Ali Khan and other Indian stars celebrated Dussehra on Thursday.

Sumona Chakraborty posed for a photo after performing the traditional Boron ritual to bid farewell to Maa Durga.

Alia Bhatt extended her wishes on Dussehra by sharing a photo of Maa Durga on her Instagram story, carrying the text, ‘May goodness win.’

Paoli Dam took part in the vibrant Sindoor Khela festivities on Vijaya Dashami.

Rashmika Mandanna extended her Dussehra wishes by thanking fans for the love shown to the trailer of her upcoming film Thamma. Also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the film is set to release in theatres on October 21.

Soha Ali Khan marked Dussehra with a prayer ceremony. She was joined by husband Kunal Kemmu, mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya.

Koel Mallick was caught in a candid moment with son Kabir during Sindoor khela celebration.

Clad in white sari with red borders, Trina Saha sought blessings from Goddess Durga.

Tollywood star couple Shubhashree Ganguly twinned in red with husband Raj Chakraborty.

Smriti Irani bowed before Maa Durga’s idol to seek blessings on Vijaya Dashami.