From Mumbai to Agartala, women across India celebrate Sindur Khela on Vijayadashami

Women take part in Sindur Khela, a Bengali Hindu tradition where they smear each other with vermilion on Vijayadashami, the final day of Durga Puja, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

A woman performs 'Baran' ritual on the last day of the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday , Oct. 2, 2025.

Women pose for a selfie during ‘Sindoor Khela’ on Vijayadashami, the final day of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

Women take part in Sindur Khela, a Bengali Hindu tradition where they smear each other with vermilion on Vijayadashami, the final day of Durga Puja, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

Women take part in Sindur Khela, a Bengali Hindu tradition where they smear each other with vermilion on Vijayadashami, the final day of Durga Puja, in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

A woman takes part in Sindur Khela, a Bengali Hindu tradition where they smear each other with vermilion on Vijayadashami, the final day of Durga Puja, in Agartala, Tripura, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

Women smear vermilion on each other at pandal during ‘Sindoor Khela’ on Vijayadashami, the final day of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Patna, Bihar, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

