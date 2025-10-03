Massive fire erupts at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery near Los Angeles, no injuries reported

1 6 Flames rise from the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, California. (AP/PTI)

A large fire broke out at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery near Los Angeles on Thursday night, sending towering flames into the air that were visible for miles and prompting officials to urge nearby residents to remain indoors.

The cause of the blaze remains unclear. The Los Angeles Times reported that the incident followed reports of an explosion, while CBS said police and firefighters rushed to the scene.

El Segundo police later said they were not aware of any immediate injuries or evacuations.

In a statement released late Thursday, Chevron confirmed that all personnel had been accounted for and “there were no injuries at the Chevron El Segundo Refinery.”

The company added that “a monitoring system indicated the fire did not move beyond the facility's fence line.” However, Chevron did not disclose the cause of the fire.

Local officials moved quickly to assure the public.

“There is no immediate threat to public safety and no evacuations have been ordered,” the City of El Segundo said about 30 minutes after the flames were first reported.

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell told KCAL-TV that fire crews had contained the blaze to one section of the refinery.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said it was “monitoring the situation and coordinating with state and local authorities to protect the surrounding community.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted on X that there was “no known impact to the airport,” which sits just 1.6 kilometers north of the refinery. “LAFD stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request,” she added.

The refinery, which has been in operation since 1911, spans 3.9 square kilometers and includes more than 1,770 kilometers of pipelines.

According to Chevron’s website, it can refine up to 290,000 barrels of crude oil per day, producing gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel for the region.