Kolkata bids farewell to Maa Durga with Bisarjan on Dashami

1 6 All images by Amit Datta and Soumyajit Dey

The festive air of Kolkata ends on a bittersweet note on Dashami as the city prepares for bisarjan — the immersion of Durga idols that marks the conclusion of Durga Puja.

From family pujas in old neighbourhoods to small para committees, most idols are carried in processions through the streets before heading to the ghats for immersion.

This year too, the banks of the Hooghly and other waterbodies in the city are the destination for hundreds of idols.

Families and neighbours gather, some singing and dancing to the beat of the dhaak, while others walk silently, their eyes moist at the departure of the goddess.

The sight of idols decked in bright silver and garlands, carried shoulder-high by devotees, remains one of the most poignant images of the festival.

To ensure smooth proceedings, Kolkata Police and civic authorities have deployed personnel across major ghats including Baje Kadamtala, Nimtala, Prinsep Ghat and Doi Ghat. Barricades, lighting arrangements and immersion cranes have been set up to manage the crowds and facilitate safe immersion.

Volunteers are also present to guide devotees and maintain order.

While the larger pujas often wait until the evening or Ekadashi for immersion, it is Dashami that sees the most activity, especially among household pujas and smaller community celebrations.

Environmental guidelines are being enforced, with authorities requesting the removal of non-biodegradable materials before immersion.

As the idols are lowered into the river, chants of “Asche bochor abar hobe” echo across the ghats — a promise of return, even as Kolkata bids farewell to its beloved goddess for another year.

