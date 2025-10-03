Manchester synagogue attack: PM Starmer vows to protect Jewish community, India, Israel condemn incident

British police on Friday identified the two victims killed in the Manchester synagogue attack as local residents Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66.

1 7 An ambulance parked outside the Manchester synagogue, where multiple people were killed on Yom Kippur, in what police have declared a terrorist incident, which is cordoned off, in north Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2025. (Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

The men lost their lives on Thursday morning when a car rammed into pedestrians outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue before the attacker began stabbing worshippers gathered for Yom Kippur.

The assailant, named as Jihad al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, was shot dead at the scene by armed officers.

2 7 A police officer stands next to a vehicle in Langley Crescent, Prestwich, following the Manchester synagogue attack, where multiple people were killed on Yom Kippur in what police have declared a terrorist incident in north Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2025. (Reuters)

Police initially delayed confirming his death after discovering he was wearing a vest that appeared to contain explosives, though later confirmed he did not carry a bomb.

Greater Manchester Police said three others — two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s — have been arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes extended condolences to the bereaved families, saying: “My deepest sympathies are with Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz’s loved ones at this extremely hard time.”

3 7 Police officers stand in Langley Crescent, Prestwich, following the Manchester synagogue attack, where multiple people were killed on Yom Kippur in what police have declared a terrorist incident, in north Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2025. (Reuters)

Police credited security guards and congregants for their bravery in preventing the attacker from entering the synagogue.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced the assault as a “vile” act motivated by antisemitism.

Returning early from a European summit in Copenhagen to chair an emergency committee meeting, he promised “a more visible police presence” at synagogues nationwide.

Addressing the Jewish community, he said: “I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love. I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”

4 7 Police investigation continues at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, England Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP/PTI)

Starmer acknowledged the fear felt by British Jews, adding: “Nobody should have to live with these fears.”

His wife is Jewish, and he has previously spoken about his personal connection to the faith.

The Labour leader faced the challenge of tackling antisemitism within his party when he assumed leadership in 2020, though his government has more recently strained ties with Israel by recognising a Palestinian state.

Israeli leaders expressed solidarity following the Manchester attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s “hearts are with the families of the murdered” and warned that “weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism.”

5 7 A note is left with flowers, near the Manchester synagogue, where multiple people were killed on Yom Kippur, in what police have declared a terrorist incident, in north Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2025. (Reuters)

Foreign minister Gideon Saar criticised British authorities for failing to curb antisemitism.

Jewish community representatives in the UK have voiced concerns about the frequency of pro-Palestinian marches in London since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October 2023.

Antisemitic incidents in Britain have reached record levels, with more than 1,500 reported in the first half of this year, according to the Community Security Trust.

Rabbi Jonathan Romain of Maidenhead Synagogue called the Manchester attack “every Jewish person’s worst nightmare,” noting its occurrence on the most sacred day of the Jewish calendar.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla said they were “deeply shocked and saddened” and offered prayers for those affected.

India condemned the incident, calling it a “grim reminder of the challenge the world is facing from the evil forces of terrorism.”

6 7 Flowers are left near the Manchester synagogue, where multiple people were killed on Yom Kippur, in what police have declared a terrorist incident, in north Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2025. (Reuters)

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi stood in solidarity with the UK and described the timing — on the International Day of Non-Violence — as “particularly saddening.”

Britain’s interior minister Shabana Mahmood pledged to “redouble” efforts to tackle antisemitism, while Greater Manchester Police confirmed additional patrols in North Manchester, Bury, and Salford to safeguard Jewish communities during Shabbat.

Witnesses recounted scenes of chaos outside the synagogue. Chava Lewin, who lives nearby, said she first mistook the noise of the car crash for a firework.

“The second he got out of the car, he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue,” she said.

Social media footage showed armed police aiming at a man on the ground, with a bystander shouting that he was attempting to detonate a bomb before officers opened fire.

The Metropolitan Police, which leads counter-terrorism operations across the UK, has declared the rampage a terrorist attack.

Manchester has faced similar tragedy in recent years, most notably the 2017 Ariana Grande concert bombing that killed 22 people.

7 7 Police officers stand guard at the cordon outside the Manchester synagogue, where multiple people were killed on Yom Kippur in what police have declared a terrorist incident, in north Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2025. (Reuters)

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he was “horrified” by Thursday’s events, offering his thoughts and prayers to the Jewish community.