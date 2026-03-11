MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Iran holds funeral ceremony to mourn military commanders slain in US-Israel attacks

The Iranian regime held a mass gathering for the senior military and defence officials killed since the beginning of the US-Israel attacks

Reuters Published 11.03.26, 05:31 PM
Funeral ceremony for the Iranian military commanders who were killed in strikes, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran

Funeral ceremony for the Iranian military commanders who were killed in strikes, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran Reuters

People attend a funeral ceremony for the Iranian military commanders who were killed in strikes, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 11, 2026 (Reute

Crowds gather in Tehran to witness the funeral procession of senior military officials who died since the US-Israel attacks (Reuters)

Massive crowds gather in Tehran for the funeral service of slain military officials (Reuters)

Crowds gather in Tehran for the funeral ceremony of slain military officials, some holding the Iranian flag (Reuters)

A lady carries a portrait of the late Supreme Leader at the funeral ceremony in Tehran for the military officials who perished since the US-Israel attacks on Iran (Reuters) sin

Iran War
