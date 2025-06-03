Homes ravaged, soldiers missing: Northeast reels as floods, landslides kill 36

The flood situation in the Northeast remained grim as the toll due to deluge and landslides triggered by heavy rain over the past few days rose to 36.

Ninety-three landslides in the last five days across Manipur have damaged 10,477, affecting the lives of as many as 56,000 people.

One person went missing after being swept away by a river in Imphal East district on Monday, a PTI report said, adding that 2,913 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.

A fresh breach of embankment was reported at Bashikhong in Imphal East district after the Kongba river breached its embankments on Monday, according to PTI.

At least 57 relief camps have been opened for affected people mostly in Imphal East district, which is the worst flood-affected district in the state.

1 6 Assam Rifles provides critical aid to remote village in Manipur under Operation Jal Rahat 2.0 X/@official_dgar

Several localities in the state's capital Imphal, and many parts of Imphal East district have been inundated after a swollen river breached embankments and overflowed in Khurai, Heingang and Checkon areas.

Assam

In Assam, more than 5.35 lakh people have been affected by the deluge in 22 districts as the death toll increased by one to reach 11, while 15 rivers were flowing in a spate, an official bulletin said.



2 6 A man uses a banana raft to cross a flooded area after heavy downpour, at Jamunamukh area in Hojai district of Assam on Tuesday

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Lakhimpur district, among the worst-hit areas, and assured the affected people of all possible assistance.

Road, rail and ferry services remained affected in the state due to heavy rain in several areas.

3 6 A drone visual showing widespread inundation, in Sribhumi, Assam on Tuesday

Sikkim

In Sikkim, three army personnel died and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten, a defence official said on Monday.

4 6 NDRF personnel equipped with satellite phones and emergency supplies prepare to board a V-5 helicopter for deployment in landslide-hit areas, at Pakyong Greenfield Airport, Sikkim

Altogether 1,678 tourists, stuck in north Sikkim's Lachung and Chungthang towns following rain-triggered landslides there, were evacuated, and more than 100 others are still stranded in Lachen, DGP Akshay Sachdeva said.

Incessant rainfall since May 29 triggered landslides in several parts of Mangan district, causing partial damage to bridges in Phidang and Sangkalang and disrupting road connectivity for several days.

5 6 Sikkim remains submerged, rescue efforts delayed due to rain, blocked routes, and rising Teesta River levels X/@Amarrrrz

With rainfall exceeding 130 mm, major damage occurred along the routes to key tourist destinations, including Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar, the Valley of Flowers and Zero Point.

The tourism and civil aviation department, in an advisory, has urged all tourists to exercise caution while travelling to Sikkim and plan their trips based on the latest road and weather updates.

Tripura

The flood situation in Tripura has started improving as not much rain was received on Monday and the rivers have started flowing much below the danger mark, officials said.

However, over 10,000 people continued to remain in government relief camps.

All schools across Mizoram remained shut due to heavy rain that triggered landslides, mudslides, rockfalls and waterlogging in different parts of the state.

6 6 Rescue and relief work underway after a landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, in Aizawl on Tuesday

At least five people, including three Myanmarese refugees, have been killed so far due to landslides, house collapses and other calamities triggered by heavy rain that lashed the state since May 24.