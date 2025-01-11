Happy birthday to Rahul Dravid, 52, and what Gautam Gambhir can learn from him to win matches

Rahul Dravid turned 52 on Saturday. Beyond the 13,288 Test runs and 10,889 ODI runs, another big contribution to Indian cricket wasn't just batting or wicket keeping, it was as a coach. He was coach for three years, from 2021 to 2024, and during this period he had a 71.5 per cent win record across all formats.

This makes him India’s most successful coach since 2000.

India’s cricket strategy is in doldrums, after successive losses against New zealand at home and against Australia down under.

So, in an era where quick fixes dominate cricket strategy, what can the present Indian team leadership learn from the ‘Wall’?

1 4

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dravid doctrine: Cricket beyond numbers

Dravid's coaching philosophy stood on three fundamental pillars.

First, his methodical approach to talent development, evidenced by the creation of India's most robust youth-to-international pipeline. Second, his unwavering focus on process over results, which saw majority of his national team debutants coming through structured developmental pathways. Third, his emphasis on character building – a quality rare in modern cricket.

Before taking charge of the national team, Dravid built his system through U-19 and India A teams, followed by his transformative role at the National Cricket Academy. It became Indian cricket's most successful talent development era.

Under his guidance, the average international career span of debutants stretched.

The current system seems to prefer ready-made solutions over sustainable development leading to players appearing and disappearing with alarming frequency. The systematic approach to player development has been replaced by a more reactive selection policy, driven by IPL performances rather than long-term potential.

2 4

The fruits of patience

Mohammed Siraj's transformation from domestic cricket to ICC's No. 1 ODI bowler took 24 months of careful nurturing under Dravid's watch. It wasn't about technique; it was about building resilience at the highest level.

Shubman Gill's evolution tells a similar story. His technique against spin evolved from an average of 34.50 to 57.80 through targeted development. His mental approach to building innings showed the hallmarks of Dravid's influence – patience mixed with purpose.

Established players found new life under Dravid. Ajinkya Rahane's successful comeback into the team and Cheteshwar Pujara's having a sense of security during Dravid’s tenure speak volumes about his player management.

3 4

The Gambhir era: A house without foundation?

Under Gautam Gambhir's leadership, Indian cricket has embraced a bold, aggressive approach, delivering stellar results in T20Is with 9 wins out of 10.

But in ODIs, Gambhir’s start has been anything but ideal. A 2-0 series loss to Sri Lanka on home turf, with one match ending in a tie, means he’s still chasing his first win in the 50-over format.

The cracks got exposed in Test cricket. India suffered a rare home whitewash against New Zealand, and in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they managed only one win against one loss, missing out on the World Test Championship final.

Critics haven’t held back. Gambhir’s tactical choices, from questionable playing XIs to whispers of dressing room discord with senior players, haven’t helped his cause.

The management of young talent has also raised concerns. Promising players like Prasidh Krishna and Sarfaraz Khan have seen limited opportunities, with the team’s emphasis on quick results often overshadowing the development of long-term prospects.

4 4

Values over victories

Technical excellence was inseparable from personal growth during Dravid’s era. Young talents were given time to fail, learn, and grow. The emphasis wasn't just on creating good cricketers, but on developing thinking cricketers who understood the game's nuances.

The results spoke for themselves. India produced cricketers, such as Washington Sundar, Subhman Gill and Rishabh Pant, who could adapt across formats and conditions.

As Dravid celebrates another year, Indian cricket must confront uncomfortable questions. In pursuing aggression, have we abandoned architecture? In chasing instant success, have we compromised sustained excellence?

As the team stands at this crossroads, perhaps it's time to remember how Dravid gave us wins.

RELATED TOPICS Indian Cricket Team