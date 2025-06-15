Kedarnath: One helicopter mishap after another as questions arise over safety protocol

In the latest in a string of alarming air incidents in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath region, seven people, including five pilgrims died early Sunday morning when an Aryan Aviation helicopter crashed in the dense forests above Gaurikund amid poor visibility.

This marks the fifth such mishap in just over two months, raising serious questions about the safety protocols of heli services in the region.

The crash occurred around 5:30am shortly after the chopper, en route to Guptkashi, took off from the Kedarnath helipad. Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar confirmed the accident, saying the helicopter lost signal mid-air before crashing near Gauri Mai Khark, nearly five kilometres above Gaurikund.

“All seven onboard died. There was zero visibility at the time,” Rajwar said. The helicopter reportedly caught fire upon impact.

One of the victims was an employee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), which oversees temple logistics.

A case of recurring incidents

Sunday's accident is not an isolated event.

May 8

Just last month on May 8, a helicopter headed for Gangotri Dham in Uttarkashi crashed, killing six people. And only weeks ago, visuals of a chopper crash-landing in the same region had gone viral.

May 12

Again on May 12, a helicopter’s blade struck a vehicle at the Badrinath helipad.

May 17

In May this year, a Sanjeevani heli ambulance operated by AIIMS Rishikesh made an emergency landing in Kedarnath after its tail rotor malfunctioned during a rescue mission. “Two doctors and the pilot on board were safe,” said District Tourism Development Officer and nodal officer for heli services Rahul Chaubey. The ambulance was en route to rescue a patient suffering from respiratory distress.

“The helicopter developed some fault just before landing and the pilot made an emergency landing on a flat surface close to the helipad,” Chaubey explained.

June 7

On June 7, another helicopter bound for Kedarnath had to make an emergency landing on a road due to a technical snag soon after take-off. The pilot was injured, but all five pilgrims on board were rescued safely.

Technical snags and emergency landings

In a separate incident from August last year, a snag-hit helicopter that had made an emergency landing earlier was being transported to Gauchar for repairs when it crashed in the hills near Kedarnath while being towed by an MI-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force. Fortunately, the aircraft was empty.

“The helicopter belonged to Crystal Aviation Pvt Ltd and had been lying unused since its emergency landing on May 24,” said Chaubey. “There were no casualties as the helicopter was unoccupied.”

Official response and probe ordered

Following Sunday’s crash, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a high-level investigation and called for urgent reforms in helicopter operations across Uttarakhand.

“There must be a strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for heli services,” Dhami posted on X (formerly Twitter), adding that a committee of technical experts will review safety mechanisms and recommend improvements.

An official statement later confirmed that the chief secretary has been directed to constitute this committee to examine every technical and safety aspect of heli operations and submit recommendations.

“The high-level committee formed earlier to investigate previous heli accidents will also look into today’s crash,” the statement read. “Those found guilty — whether individuals or institutions — will face strict action.”

Kedarnath’s booming traffic and pressure on services

The Kedarnath shrine, one of the four Char Dham pilgrimage sites and the 11th Jyotirlinga, has witnessed a surge in pilgrim traffic since its portals opened on May 2.

Over 12,000 devotees attended the opening ceremony, where the temple was adorned with 108 quintals of flowers from Nepal, Thailand, and Sri Lanka.

At a height of over 11,000 feet, Kedarnath remains the most visited of the Char Dhams, placing enormous logistical demands on heli operators catering to elderly and time-constrained pilgrims.

DGCA to investigate crash

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also launched an investigation into Sunday’s crash. Officials say factors such as fog, high-altitude pressure, mechanical reliability, and overburdened infrastructure will be reviewed in detail.

As a precautionary measure, the DGCA has reduced frequency of helicopter operations to chardham shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

The watchdog is carrying out enhanced surveillance and reviewing the operation for any further action, the statement said.

The chopper crash comes days after an Air India flight to London crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 241 people on board and several others on the ground.