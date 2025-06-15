Four die, 18 others injured after old iron pedestrian bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune

1 4 Rescue operation underway after an iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed, in Pune district, Maharashtra, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons died and 18 others were seriously injured after an old iron pedestrian bridge on the Indrayani river collapsed on Sunday afternoon in Pune's Maval tehsil, prima facie due to crowding by tourists who ignored the warning board at the spot, a state minister said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been conducting rescue operations at the spot over the last four hours to remove the portions of the structure and locate a trapped person, officials said.

"While two bodies were recovered from beneath the structure, two persons succumbed to injuries during treatment after being rescued," said Talegaon Dabhade police station senior inspector Pradeep Rayannawar.

2 4 In this image released by NDRF on June 15, 2025, rescue operation underway after an iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed, in Pune district, Maharashtra. (PTI)

He said one person is suspected to be trapped under the portions of the collapsed bridge, and rescue efforts are on.

The incident occurred at 3:30 pm in the Kundamala area, which has been seeing heavy rains over the past few days, giving the river a steady flow, another official said. It was not raining when the bridge collapsed in the presence of at least 100 picnickers, he added.

"In the mishap, so far 38 people have been rescued of which 18 sustained serious injuries and they are currently under treatment in three different hospitals. During treatment, two people succumbed to injuries," a statement from the district administration informed.

3 4 In this handout image released on June 15, 2025, people stand near an iron bridge over the Indrayani river after it collapsed, in Pune district, Maharashtra. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and enquired about the situation on the ground following the collapse of the bridge.

Shah said teams posted nearby quickly joined the rescue operation.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic incident of the bridge collapse on the Indrayani River in Talegaon, Pune.

4 4 In this screengrab from a video released by NDRF on June 15, 2025, rescue operation underway after an iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed, in Pune district, Maharashtra. (PTI)

"Spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the present situation on the ground. NDRF teams posted nearby quickly rushed to the site, joined the rescue operation, and saved several lives with remarkable promptness," the home minister said in a post on X.

Pune district officials said teams of NDRF as well as personnel from the fire brigade, police, and local rescue organisations are involved in rescue and relief efforts.

Maharashtra Minister of Disaster Management Girish Mahajan, who was at the site monitoring rescue efforts, said the bridge collapsed under the weight of a large number of tourists.

"The bridge was meant only for pedestrians and there was a warning board there stating that it cannot be used by two-wheelers. It seems people on the bridge did not pay heed to these instructions, which caused the incident," Mahajan told reporters.

He said the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Queried about the lack of police presence at the spot despite it attracting crowds amid rains, the minister said this would be probed.

"'It has been observed that despite giving constant warnings about dangerous spots during the monsoon, people go and risk their lives. We appeal to the tourists not to risk their lives by visiting such places," he added.

Speaking about rescue and relief efforts, Mahajan said cranes have been deployed to remove the collapsed portion of the bridge, while full-scale efforts are on to rescue some people stuck under this collapsed part.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a search was launched on a war footing at the spot.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the iron bridge was rusted and prima facie it gave way as several people were standing on the structure.

He said a plan for constructing a new bridge over the river was sanctioned.

The Congress expressed condolence over the loss of lives in the collapse of the bridge and said grief must be met with accountability.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Each life lost in this avoidable disaster is a painful reminder of the cost of neglect.

"In this moment of immense grief, we are deeply grateful for the brave and tireless efforts of the search and rescue teams. Grief must be met with accountability. But today, we stand first with those who are grieving, and honour the spirit of those still searching, and still hoping," he said.

RELATED TOPICS River Maharashtra