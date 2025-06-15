'No crown for clown': 'No Kings’ protests challenge Donald Trump’s show of power

Protesters across the United States took to the streets to denounce President Donald Trump as a dictator-in-the-making and to defend democracy and immigrant rights. Meanwhile, in Washington, Trump celebrated his 79th birthday with a grand military parade. Tanks rolled down Constitution Avenue in honour of the Army’s 250th anniversary, but critics condemned the event as an inappropriate display of power.

1 12 A demonstrator holds a sign during a "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP/PTI)

Organisers of the "No Kings" demonstrations said that millions took to the streets across the nation, marching in hundreds of events.

2 12 Demonstrators march during the No Kings protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, in Austin, Texas, U.S. (Reuters)

In Washington, hundreds protesting Trump carried signs with messages that included "Where's the due process?" and "No to Trump's fascist military parade" as they marched toward the White House.

3 12 A No Kings sticker is stuck on a post as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle rolls past during a military parade to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday in Washington, D.C., U.S. (Reuters)

A giant puppet of Trump was paraded through the crowd, depicting the president crowned and seated on a golden toilet.

4 12 This four-legged protester also made an appearance. (X/@ArtCandee)

Protesters waving pride flags held up signs as as "The The invasion was HERE Jan. 6th, NOT in LA" and "I prefer crushed ICE", referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Mexican flags, now a common sight at Los Angeles protests against immigration raids, also appeared at some demonstrations on Saturday.

5 12 Demonstrators run as the police fire crowd control munition during a No Kings Day protest against President Donald Trump's policies, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Reuters)

Amid signs that read “They fear us, don’t back down California” and “We carry dreams, not danger,” one protester carried a two-foot-tall pinata of Trump mounted on a stick, complete with a crown on his head and a sombrero slung over his back.

6 12 This woman held a poster that read 'The Lying King,' a play on 'The Lion King' (X/ @patriottakes)

Another demonstrator held up a large helium balloon resembling an orange baby with Trump’s signature blond hairstyle.

7 12 Even after the formal event ended, the downtown streets were packed with a jubilant crowd as people danced to salsa music and snacked on hot dogs and ice cream bought from vendors, many of whom are Latino immigrants. (X/ @patriottakes)

In New York, marchers filled several blocks of Fifth Avenue, voicing anger over Trump’s immigration policies, expressing support for Palestinians, and protesting what they saw as a decline in free speech rights.

Protests turn violent

A previously calm demonstration in Los Angeles turned chaotic when police began dispersing the crowd using tear gas after the formal event concluded.

8 12 A demonstrator blocks mounted police officers during a "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies and federal immigration sweeps, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Reuters)

Officers in Portland also fired tear gas and projectiles to disperse a crowd that protested in front of a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building well into the evening.

9 12 A demonstrator displays a "No Kings" T-shirt during a protest on the day of a military parade commemorating the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday in Washington, D.C., U.S. (Reuters)

One person was critically injured during a shooting in Salt Lake City, Utah. Three people were taken into custody.

10 12 People attend a theatrical performance called "Three Ring Circus", part of the No Kings Day protests against U.S. President Donald Trump, in Fargo, North Dakota, U.S. (Reuters)

In Culpepper, Virginia, police reported that a 21-year-old driver deliberately sped his SUV into a crowd of protesters exiting a rally, injuring one person. The driver has been charged with reckless driving.

11 12 Demonstrators take part in the "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, in Austin, Texas, U.S. (Reuters)

“Today, across red states and blue, rural towns and major cities, Americans stood in peaceful unity and made it clear: we don't do kings," the No Kings Coalition said in a statement Saturday afternoon after many events had ended.

12 12 Demonstrators attend a 'No Kings Day' protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. (Reuters)

(With inputs from AP)