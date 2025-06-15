Father’s Day watchlist: 7 films that help you say the ‘Thank You’ you’ve always meant to

Cinema has long explored the bond between dads and their kids, giving us unforgettable stories that range from heartfelt tearjerkers to raucous comedies and poignant relationship dramas. Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to dive into films that celebrate the many shades of fatherhood. Here are seven movies that capture the essence of being a dad — the good, the bad, and the beautifully complex.

The Mehta Boys

Streaming on: Prime Video

The Mehta Boys follows Amay Mehta (Avinash Tiwary), a workaholic architect whose life is upended after his mother’s death, forcing him to reunite with his estranged father, Shiv (Boman Irani). Over two turbulent days, the duo clash, confront past regrets, and slowly begin to understand each other. Marking Boman Irani’s directorial debut, the film is a tender exploration of grief, pride, and the power of unspoken love between a father and son.

I Want To Talk

Streaming on: Prime Video

From acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar comes I Want to Talk, a drama that explores the bond between a father and daughter. The film portrays the life of Arjun (Abhishek Bachchan), an US-based NRI whose world shifts after a life-altering diagnosis, while also balancing his role as a single parent. Known for his slice-of-life films Piku and Vicky Donor, Shoojit Sircar once again delves into the beauty of everyday struggles and relationships in this film.

Piku

Streaming on: Sony LIV

Shoojit Sircar’s slice-of-life film explores the story of Piku (Deepika Padukone), a 30-year-old architect, and her ageing but cantankerous father, Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan). The film tells a heartwarming story about their bond despite their conflicting ideologies and petty squabbles. After Bhaskor falls ill, they embark on a road trip to Kolkata, accompanied by their house help, Budhan, and Rana (Irrfan Khan), a cab business owner. During the journey, they tolerate Bhaskor’s eccentricities and emotional baggage.

Beautiful Boy

Streaming on: Prime Video

Beautiful Boy follows the heartbreaking journey of a father and son as they navigate the devastating impact of addiction. Based on the real-life memoirs of David (Steve Carell) and Nic Sheff (Timothee Chalamet), the film explores the story of a bright young man Nic, battling a severe meth addiction. As Nic cycles through recovery and relapse, his father, David, struggles to hold onto hope.

The Pursuit of Happyness

Streaming on: MX Player

The Pursuit of Happyness is an inspiring drama based on the true story of Chris Gardner (played by Will Smith), a struggling salesman and single father. After facing financial ruin and homelessness, Chris fights against all odds to build a better life for his young son. Despite constant setbacks, he remains determined and hopeful, eventually landing a life-changing opportunity as a stockbroker. The film features Jaden Smith, Thandiwe Newton, Brian Howe, James Karen, Dan Castellaneta in key roles.

Kaalpurush

Streaming on: JioHotstar, Hoichoi

Directed by Buddhadev Dasgupta, Kaalpurush explores a fractured father–son bond through two intertwined timelines. Sumanta (Rahul Bose), a disillusioned office clerk trapped in a failing marriage, whose life is haunted by memories of his powerful yet distant father. As past and present swirl together, Sumanta reconnects with his father (Mithun Chakraborty)—possibly only as a figment of his imagination—to confront buried guilt, regret, and the silent wounds of familial love.

Uma

Streaming on: Hoichoi

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the 2018 film tells the story of a terminally ill young girl (played by Sara Sengupta) living in Switzerland who dreams of experiencing Kolkata’s grand Durga Puja. Her father (Jisshu Sengupta) uproots her life to recreate the festival months early in Kolkata, with the help of a washed-up filmmaker and locals. As they race against time, they confront emotional wounds, cultural faith, and the power of community. The film also stars Anjan Dutt, Anirban Bhattacharya, Sayantika Banerjee and Srabanti Chatterjee.