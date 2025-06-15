Nuclear talks called off, Iran 'does not want conflict to expand' as Trump backs Israel

The Israel-Iran conflict is now becoming a household subject as both the nations have traded cross-border strikes for a third straight day.

Some Iranian missiles have managed to evade Israeli air defences to strike buildings in the heart of the country, while Tehran’s foreign minister has insisted his country does not seek an escalation but 'will not hesitate to defend itself.'

The region braced for a protracted conflict after Israel's surprise bombardment of Iran's nuclear and military sites on Friday killed several top Iranian generals and nuclear scientists, and neither side showed any sign of backing down.

Israel reportedly targeted a gas installation, raising the prospect of a broader assault on Iran's heavily sanctio ned energy industry that could affect global markets.

Trump’s full support for Israel

US President Donald Trump has expressed full support for Israel's actions while warning Iran that it can only avoid further destruction by agreeing to a new nuclear deal.

New explosions echoed across Tehran and were reported elsewhere in the country early Sunday. Still, there was no update to a death toll put out the day before by Iran's UN ambassador, who said 78 people had been killed and more than 320 wounded.

In Israel, at least 10 people were killed in Iranian strikes overnight and into Sunday, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service, bringing the country's total death toll to 13.

Israeli strikes targeted Iran's defence ministry early Sunday after hitting air defences, military bases and sites associated with its nuclear programme. The killing of several top generals and atomic scientists in targeted strikes indicated that Israeli intelligence has penetrated Iran at the highest levels.

‘Does not want conflict to expand’: Iran

Iran does not want its conflict with Israel to expand to neighbouring countries unless the situation is forced, foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday, adding its response had been based on self-defence.

Araqchi said Tehran had been responding to foreign aggression, and that if this aggression stopped, Iranian reactions would also cease.

The foreign minister said the Israeli strikes on the offshore South Pars gas field Iran shares with Qatar were "a blatant aggression and a very dangerous act".

"Dragging the conflict to the Persian Gulf is a strategic mistake, and its aim is to drag the war beyond Iranian territory," he said.

The foreign minister accused Israel of seeking to sabotage ongoing Iran-U.S. nuclear talks, which according to him could have opened the way for an agreement. Tehran was set to present a proposal this Sunday during a sixth round of talks, which were cancelled following recent escalations.

‘US must condemn Israel strikes’

"Israel's attack would never have happened without the U.S. green light and support," Araqchi said, adding Tehran does not believe American statements that Washington had taken no part in recent attacks.

"It is necessary for the United States to condemn Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if they want to prove their goodwill."

Germany, France, UK offer Iran urgent nuclear talks

German foreign minister Johann Wadephul said that France and Britain are ready to hold immediate talks with Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East.

Wadephul, who is on a visit to the Middle East, said he was trying to contribute towards a de-escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, noting that Tehran had previously failed to take the opportunity of constructive talks.

"I hope that's still possible," Wadephul told German public broadcaster ARD late on Saturday.

"Germany, together with France and Britain are ready. We're offering Iran immediate negotiations about the nuclear programme, I hope (the offer) is accepted."

Death toll mounts in Israel

In Israel, at least six people, including two children, were killed when a missile hit an apartment building in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv. Daniel Hadad, a local police commander, said 180 people were wounded and seven are still missing.

An Associated Press reporter saw streets lined with damaged and destroyed buildings, bombed out cars and shards of glass. Responders used a drone at points to look for survivors. Some people could be seen leaving the area with suitcases.

Four people were killed when a missile struck a building in the northern Israeli town of Tamra and another 24 were wounded. A strike on the central city of Rehovot wounded 42 people.

The Weizmann Institute of Science, an important center for research in Rehovot, said “there were a number of hits to buildings on the campus.” It said no one was harmed.

Israel has a sophisticated multi-tiered missile defence system that is able to intercept most projectiles fired at it, but officials have always said it is imperfect.

Urgent calls to de-escalate

World leaders made urgent calls to deescalate. The attack on nuclear sites set a “dangerous precedent,” China's foreign minister said. The region is already on edge as Israel seeks to annihilate Hamas, an Iranian ally, in the Gaza Strip, where the war is still raging after Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brushed off such calls, saying Israel's strikes so far are “nothing compared to what they will feel under the sway of our forces in the coming days.”

Israel, the sole though undeclared nuclear-armed state in the Middle East — said it launched the attack to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran has always said its nuclear programme was peaceful, and the U.S. and others have assessed it has not pursued a weapon since 2003. But it has enriched ever larger stockpiles of uranium to near weapons-grade levels in recent years and was believed to have been able to develop multiple weapons within months if it chose to do so.

The UN's atomic watchdog censured Iran last week for not complying with its obligations.

Semiofficial Iranian news agencies meanwhile reported that an Israeli drone strike had caused a “strong explosion” at an Iranian natural-gas processing plant, in what could be the first Israeli attack on Iran's oil and natural gas industry. Israel's military did not immediately comment.

The extent of damage at the South Pars natural gas field was not immediately clear. Such sites have air defence systems around them, which Israel has been targeting.

Iran calls nuclear talks unjustifiable

The Arab Gulf country of Oman, which has been mediating indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme, said a sixth round planned for Sunday would not take place.

“We remain committed to talks and hope the Iranians will come to the table soon,” a senior US official said on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks.

Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, said Saturday that the nuclear talks were “unjustifiable” after Israel's strikes, which he said were the “result of the direct support by Washington.”

In a post on his Truth Social account early Sunday, Trump reiterated that the US was not involved in the attacks on Iran and warned that any retaliation directed against it would bring an American response “at levels never seen before.”

“However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!” he wrote.

More than a few weeks' to repair nuclear facilities

In Iran, satellite photos analysed by AP show extensive damage at Iran's main nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz. The images shot Saturday by Planet Labs PBC show multiple buildings damaged or destroyed. The structures hit include buildings identified by experts as supplying power to the facility.

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi told the Security Council that the above-ground section of the Natanz facility was destroyed. The main centrifuge facility underground did not appear to have been hit, but the loss of power could have damaged infrastructure there, he said.

Israel also struck a nuclear research facility in Isfahan. The International Atomic Energy Agency said four “critical buildings” were damaged, including its uranium conversion facility. “As in Natanz, no increase in off-site radiation expected,” it added.

An Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with official procedures, said that according to the army's initial assessment “it will take much more than a few weeks” for Iran to repair the damage to the Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites. The official said the army had “concrete intelligence that production in Isfahan was for military purposes.”