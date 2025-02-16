Great Indian Bizarre: Fevikwik to seal wound, Aero India turns traffic show, and bullfight inside public bus

1 6 This is an AI-generated image.

Valentine’s day goat

A little bit of romance, a little bit of desperation, and a lot of bad decision-making—this was the tale of a man who loved not wisely, but way too daringly.

A young man from West Bengal’s North Dinajpur decided to steal a goat to fund his Valentine's Day surprise gift to his love. His girlfriend wanted a gift, his wallet disagreed, and so, he grabbed a goat from a field in Balurghat, hoping to sell it for quick cash.

While attempting to sell the goat at Kamarpara market, the locals sensed something was amiss. Soon enough, an angry mob formed, police were called, and the grand romantic gesture came to an abrupt end.

As he sat in police custody, the man did what any lover would do—used the officer’s phone to call his girlfriend.

And like every Bollywood climax, she rushed to the station upon hearing the news. What happened next? A lot of awkward explanations.

Love makes people do crazy things.

2 6

Fevikwik to seal child’s cut

"Fevikwik - kuch bhi jode 5 rupaye mai [Fevikwik - fixes anything for five rupees]” – A nurse at a government hospital in Karnataka took the tagline of the famous adhesive company too seriously when she tried to treat a deep wound on a seven-year-old boy’s cheek with Fevikwik.

Little Gurukishan Annappa Hosamani was rushed to the Adoor Primary Health Centre in Haveri district as he bled from a serious facial wound on January 14. To his parents’ surprise, the nurse who came to attend on their son used Fevikwik to seal his cut, arguing stitches would leave permanent scars on the cheek.

The parents recorded her action in a video, which gained its fair share of recognition on the internet this week after it was widely shared.

The parents also lodged a formal complaint with the hospital authorities. The authorities responded by transferring her to the Gutthal Health Institute - another healthcare facility in the district.

After a meeting headed by Karnataka’s chief secretary, the health department later suspended the nurse. They also declared that the use of Fevikwik for medical use was not approved of. Sources reported Gurukishan was doing well.

3 6

Love on the rocks, fines on the phone

Divorces can get messy, but one man in Bihar has taken pettiness to a whole new level by weaponising traffic fines. In a plot twist straight out of a legal drama, a Muzaffarpur woman is drowning in e-challans, thanks to her estranged husband’s unique take on revenge.

It all started with a wedding gift gone wrong. As part of their marriage last year, the bride’s father gifted a bike to the groom. The vehicle was registered in the bride’s name.

Barely 45 days in, the marriage hit the skids, and the wife moved back to her parents. But her husband wasn’t ready to let go of the bike. Instead of returning it, he took it for joyrides, intentionally racking up traffic violations. Every time he jumped a red light or parked illegally, the fines landed in his wife's inbox.

At first, she paid up, hoping the madness would stop. But when the fines kept piling up, four in three months, she had had enough. A complaint to the traffic police led her to the local station, where she now has to prove that her husband is behind the wheel.

Divorces can cost a fortune, but in this case, it’s the parking tickets that are bleeding her dry.

4 6

Kerala vlogger rents out his head

Baldness is an opportunity. That’s the philosophy of Shafeek Hashim, a travel vlogger from Alappuzha, Kerala, who has turned his smooth scalp into a marketing goldmine.

Last month, the 36-year-old hit social media with a unique offer: rent his bald head as an advertising space.

The deal? ₹50,000 for three months, with companies getting prime placement on his head while he records YouTube content.

When he offered this unique ad space, many laughed.

Enter La Densitae, a Kochi-based hair transplant company, which became the first to ink a contract with him. Their advertisement is now temporarily tattooed on Shafeek’s head, ensuring brand visibility in every frame of his videos.

This unusual idea was born when Shafeek himself considered getting a hair transplant. But instead of hiding his baldness, he decided to monetise it.

A former programme producer and digital content creator, Shafeek is now eyeing even bigger offers.

5 6

Aero India or Traffic India?

15 German pilots visiting Bengaluru for the first time got a firsthand experience of the city’s infamous traffic when they missed the opening ceremony and aircraft performances at Aero India on February 10.

The pilots, who arrived at the Yelahanka Air Force Station last week in an A330 passenger aircraft, had been staying at a hotel 17 km from the Aero India venue.

On the day of the event, they left around 8 am in a private cab, thinking they had ample time.

Little did they know that Bengaluru traffic follows no man’s schedule but its own. By the time they reached, the ceremony was long over.

“The traffic flow was smooth till we reached the venue, but at the entry point we were just stuck for almost one-and-a-half hours,” said a German pilot who wished to remain anonymous.

“Just yesterday, our local guide and I were discussing the city’s infrastructure, and today we experienced it first-hand,” he added, shaking his head like a true Bengalurean.

A traffic police officer later explained that the team had unknowingly ignored the designated VIP lanes.

For the German team, it was a day of unexpected detours—both on the road and in their schedules.

6 6

Bull wreaks havoc inside public bus

Traffic came to a complete standstill in Jaipur, on the night of February 10 after a bull entered a bus, causing panic among passengers and staff. The stray animal ran around wildly, damaging the interiors of the bus while the driver and conductor watched in shock.

The viral video shows a black bull suddenly entering the bus and causing panic. The driver and conductor, caught off guard, managed to stay safe. The unusual incident occurred near the TodiMod crossing in Jaipur.

According to reports, this incident happened when two bulls got into a fierce fight, and one of them broke the bus windows and jumped inside. Startled passengers screamed in fear and jumped out of the exit door.

The dramatic standoff lasted for about 30 minutes until residents intervened and managed to separate the bulls. Apart from damage to the bus, there were no reports of any injuries.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "Sarkari bus ki checking kar raha hai (they were checking government bus)." Another said, "Laal kapde pahna hoga koi (some passengers might have been wearing red)." Another added, "Sand ko bhi Prayagraj jana hai (the bulls want to go to Prayagraj)."

The event has sparked a conversation about animal safety and vehicle security in the city, leaving people both amused and shocked by the unexpected chaos.

(Compiled by Subharup Das Sharma, Sriroopa Dutta, Payel Das, Atreyee Bose and Samrat Sardar)