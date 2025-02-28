Gangtok gets glimpse of IPL trophy as KKR tour reaches Sikkim

Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL Trophy Tour reached Gangtok for the first time on Friday, drawing massive crowds as fans celebrated the team’s third championship triumph.

1 5 KKR Trophy Tour arrives in Gangtok | Picture by: Kolkata Knight Riders

The trophy was taken to the Rumtek Monastery and the Do Drul Chorten Buddhist temple before being showcased at West Point Mall on MG Road, where supporters got a rare up-close look at KKR’s latest silverware.

2 5 KKR Trophy at the Rumtek Monastery in Gangtok| Picture by: Kolkata Knight Riders

The Trophy Tour is covering multiple locations in East India, with Siliguri set to host the next stop on March 2.

3 5 KKR Trophy at Do Drul Chorten Buddhist temple in Gangtok | Picture by: Kolkata Knight Riders

The celebrations will culminate in Kolkata on March 16, just days before KKR opens their new season at Eden Gardens against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22.

4 5 KKR fans with the trophy| Picture by: Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR, one of the most successful IPL franchises, has won three titles (2012, 2014, 2024) and made four final appearances.

5 5 Picture by: Kolkata Knight Riders

Their global presence extends to franchise teams in the Caribbean Premier League, UAE’s ILT20, and Major League Cricket in the US.

