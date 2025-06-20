From Delta to Emirates: Airlines cancel flights amid Israel-Iran escalation

Israel's strikes against Iran have prompted international airlines to halt flights to some Middle East destinations.

Below are some of the airlines that have cancelled their flights to and from the region:

Aegean airlines

Greece's Aegean airlines cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv up to and including the early morning flight on July 12, as well as all flights to and from Beirut, Amman, and Erbil through the morning arrivals of June 28.

Airbaltic

Latvia's Airbaltic said that all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Sept 30 had been cancelled.

Aeroflot

Russia's Aeroflot said that it had cancelled flights between Moscow and Tehran, and made changes to other routes in the middle east after Israeli strikes on Iran.

Air Europa

The Spanish airline said that it has cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31.

Air France-KLM

Air France said that it had suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

KLM said that it had cancelled all its flights to and from Tel Aviv until at least July 1 and added that some flights to, from or via Beirut until June 29 may be disrupted.

Transavia said that it had cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut until June.

Arkia

The Israeli airline said that it was cancelling all its flights until June 21.

Azerbaijan Airlines

The Azeri airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until June 30.

Bluebird Airways

The Greek airline said that it had cancelled all its flights to and from Israel between June 13 and June 24 (inclusive) and those between June 25 and June 30 are closed for new bookings until the security situation becomes clearer.

Delta air lines

The US carrier said that travel to, from, or through Tel Aviv may be impacted between June 12 and August 31.

El Al Israel Airlines

El Al Israel Airlines said that it had cancelled its regular flight schedule for El Al and Sundor through June 23. Additionally, flights scheduled to depart through July 15 have been closed for new bookings until security situation becomes clearer.

Ethiopian Airlines

The Ethiopian carrier said it suspended all flights between Addis Ababa and Tel Aviv in both directions until June 22.

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways said that it had cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Amman until June 20 and between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv until June 30.

Emirates

Emirates said that it had temporarily suspended flights to and from Jordan (Amman) and Lebanon (Beirut) until and including Jjune 22, and Iran (Teheran) and Iraq (Baghdad and Basra) until and including June 30.

Flydubai

Flydubai said that it had temporarily suspended flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Israel and Syria until June 30.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways said that its flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until July 31 and flights to Amman and Bahrain are suspended up to and including June 30.

IAG's low-cost airline, Iberia express, had previously said that it had cancelled its flights to Tel Aviv until June 30.

Israir

The Israeli airline said that it had cancelled all its flights from and to Israel until June 30.

ITA airways

The Italian airline said that it would extend the suspension of Tel Aviv flights until July 31, including two flights scheduled on August 1.

Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa said that it had suspended all flights to and from Beirut until and including June 30 and to and from Tel Aviv and Tehran until and including July 31. Flights to and from Amman and Erbil are cancelled until and including July 11. The German airline added that it will also refrain from using airspace of the countries concerned until further notice.

Pegasus

The Turkish airline said that it had cancelled flights to Iran until June 30 and flights to Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan until June 23.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways said that it had temporarily cancelled flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Syria.

Ryanair

Ryanair said that it had cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Sept 30.

TAROM

Romania's flag carrier said that it had suspended all commercial flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman until June 24.

TUS airways

The Cypriot airline cancelled all its flights to and from Israel scheduled until June 24 (inclusive). Flights scheduled for departure between June 25 and June 30 are currently closed for sale, pending further developments, it said.

United Airlines

The US carrier said that travel to and from Tel Aviv may be affected between June 13 and August 1. Flights to Dubai between June 18 and 25 may also be affected.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air said it had suspended its operations to and from Tel Aviv and Amman until Sept 15. The Hungarian airline will also avoid overflying Israeli, Iraqi, Irani and Syrian airspace until further notice.

