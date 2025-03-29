Four arrested with 65 kg cannabis at Dharmatala bus stand

The Narcotics cell of the Lalbazar detective department Saturday arrested four persons and seized over 65 kg of cannabis from their possession near the Dharmatala government bus stand, officials said.

1 4 All pictures sourced by: The Telegraph Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on specific intelligence inputs and technical surveillance, a team from the narcotics unit intercepted the suspects at around 9:30 am on the eastern footpath of New Road, beside a temporary tyre repair shop in the Maidan police station area.



2 4

Upon searching their belongings, officers recovered and seized a total of 65.437 kg of ganja, which was allegedly being smuggled from Angul, Odisha, to Kolkata.

3 4

The arrested individuals have been identified as Arun Biswas, 34, and Subodh Sarkar, 41, of Kumri Panchanna Mile, Hogalberia; Sujoy Bairagya, 41, of Khaspur Ghoshpara, Tehatta; and Tapan Kumar Biswas, 62, of Radhanagar, Palashi — all from Nadia district.

All four accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway to identify other members of the syndicate, officials added.

4 4

On March 19, the Kolkata Police had seized 62 packs of cannabis inside a pick-up truck at the crossing of AJC Bose road and Belvedere road in the wee hours.

According to the Kolkata Police, both were inside the pick up truck when a patrol van from the Hastings police station spotted them around 4.35 am. When the patrol van asked the duo what they were doing early in the morning, the two could not offer any satisfactory answer.