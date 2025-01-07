First major US winter storm of year hammers Mid-Atlantic, over 9,000 flights disrupted

1 11 In Baltimore, streets remained packed with ice and snow. (Picture by: Suranjan Chakraborty)

ADVERTISEMENT

The first major winter storm of the new year barreled into the U.S. mid-Atlantic states. The US National Weather Service (NWS) estimates that approximately 60 million people are affected by the storm.

2 11 A worker clears snow from an apron before guiding a Delta Air Lines jet at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich. (AP/PTI)

Snow and ice blanketed major roads across Kansas, western Nebraska and parts of Indiana, where the state's National Guard was activated to help stranded motorists.

3 11 People participate in snowball fight on the lawn of the United States Capitol, as a winter storm that brought snow, ice and freezing temperatures to a broad swath of the U.S. arrived, in Washington, U.S. (Reuters)

Severe travel disruptions were expected across the storm's path, and officials urged drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

4 11 Security barriers surround the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP/PTI)

A state of emergency was declared in Kansas, Missouri, Maryland, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Arkansas, Washington DC and parts of New Jersey.

5 11 People participate in snowball fight at Meridian Hill Park, as a winter storm that brought snow, ice and freezing temperatures to a broad swath of the U.S. hits Washington, U.S. January 6, 2025. (Reuters)

Nearly 300,000 customers were without power early Monday across Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, Illinois and Missouri, according to electric utility tracking website PowerOutage.us.

6 11 People walk next to a snowman near the U.S. Capitol, on the day of a joint session of the Congress to certify Donald Trump's election, as a winter storm that brought snow, ice and freezing temperatures to a broad swath of the U.S. arrived, in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2025. (Reuters)

In the wake of the storm, dangerously frigid Arctic air was filling the void, bringing freezing rain and icy conditions to a swath of the country stretching from Illinois to the Atlantic coast. The unusually cold temperatures are expected to linger for the rest of the week.

7 11 A delivery worker rides a bike down a street during a snowfall in the Harlem Section of New York City, U.S. (Reuters)

The NWS warned that up to 12 inches (30.48cm) of snow are expected to fall from Ohio to Washington DC in the early hours of Tuesday.

8 11 A supporter of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump holds flags and banners near the U.S. Capitol, on the day of a joint session of the Congress to certify Donald Trump's election, as a winter storm that brought snow, ice and freezing temperatures to a broad swath of the U.S. arrived, in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2025. (Reuters)

The polar vortex of ultra-cold air usually spins around the North Pole. People in the US, Europe and Asia experience its intense cold when the vortex escapes and plunges southward.

9 11 A person walks down the street during a snowfall in the Harlem Section of New York City, U.S., January 6, 2025. (Reuters)

Studies show a fast-warming Arctic is partly to blame for the increasing frequency of the polar vortex extending its icy grip.

10 11 A flag with 1/6 hangs from security fence near the U.S. Capitol, on the day of a joint session of Congress to certify Donald Trump's election, as a winter storm that brought snow, ice and freezing temperatures to a broad swath of the U.S. arrived, in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2025. (Reuters)

The Central Plains, where the storm dumped heavy snow over the weekend, were already in a deep freeze. Parts of Kansas experienced bitter cold wind chills, with values from 5 to almost 25 degrees Fahrenheit below zero (minus 15 to 32 degrees Celsius) overnight. The cold air will persist, with daytime highs only in the mid teens to lower 20s.

11 11 People participate in snowball fight at Meridian Hill Park, as a winter storm that brought snow, ice and freezing temperatures to a broad swath of the U.S. hits Washington, U.S. January 6, 2025. (Reuters)

Kansas was hit the hardest by the snowfall, the NWS recorded 18 inches (45.72cm) of snow.