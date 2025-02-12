Fashionistas of couture capital France beware, style king Narendra Modi is here

Paris—the fashion capital of the world. A city where haute couture is serious business, and even a casual stroll to buy croissants requires a curated wardrobe. And in the middle of it all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived with his own style statement—less ‘French chic,’ more ‘Desi with a diplomatic twist.’

PM Modi’s Paris wardrobe had everything—Himachali topi, churidar, Bandhgala jackets, and scarves that could start a new trend on Rajpath. If you thought only fashion designers knew how to mix and match, think again. Let’s break down his looks—because if there was a ramp walk at the Elysee Palace, Modi ji would be front and centre.

Look 1: Winter in Paris, Himachal in heart

Airport fashion? Nah, this was Pahadi Topi x statesman elegance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped out in a beige Himachali cap, a brown overcoat, and a bright red scarf—because thand lage na lage, swag zaroor aana chahiye. The churidar added an Indian touch, while the Chelsea boots screamed, 'Meet me at a G20 summit, not a mall.'

Honestly, the contrast was perfect—brown coat, white churidar, black boots, and that red scarf popping like a Holi gulal. You can almost hear the airport staff whispering, 'Not sure about his political agenda, but his style is 10/10.'

Look 2: Paris mein Achkan waale Monsieur

At the Elysee Palace reception, PM Modi wore a grey Achkan-style overcoat with a herringbone pattern. The bandhgala collar meant business, and the cream woollen scarf was the perfect finishing touch.

The black Chelsea boots returned, proving they are the most loyal companion after Amit Shah. This was a formal, understated, and completely 'PM in Paris' kind of look. Karl Lagerfeld might be nodding in approval from heaven.

Look 3: Bandhgala + pocket square = French Riviera vibes

For the AI Action Summit, Modi ji went full black Bandhgala with a cream kurta-churidar. Simple, sophisticated, and classic—like a black-and-white Bollywood film. But the real hero? That yellow pocket square with black polka dots. The pocket square alone probably had more personality than most European politicians.

Somewhere in Paris, a fashion influencer probably took notes.

Look 4: Meeting JD Vance with a ‘shawl-daar’ statement

If Modi meetings had a dress code, this one was 'serious discussions, but make it stylish.' Back in black Bandhgala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi added a red Kashmiri Pashmina shawl with gold and orange paisley patterns.

The shawl draped over his shoulders like it belonged on a royal portrait. If JD Vance didn’t Google ‘Pashmina shawl price in India’ after the meeting, we’d be very surprised.

Look 5: Puffer jacket, but make it desi

Arriving in Marseille, PM Modi did what no fashion magazine ever predicted—he layered a black quilted puffer jacket over his grey Bandhgala jacket. High fashion meets high practicality.

The French have spent decades perfecting the art of layering, and then Modi ji just walked in and redefined it in one outfit. Fashion critics in Paris were probably rethinking everything they knew about winter wear.

The red Pashmina shawl made a comeback, this time casually draped over his arm—because why carry a handbag when you can carry heritage? Someone call Manish Malhotra, we just found a new way to wear shawls.

Look 6: Chic in churidar, cosy in fur

At the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived looking like he had stepped straight out of a winter fashion editorial—if that editorial also involved paying respects to fallen soldiers.

PM Modi channelled his inner Mount Everest conqueror with a grey cap featuring a red band and a badge, looking like he was ready to both negotiate trade deals and trek up Rohtang Pass.

A thick black overcoat with a fur-lined hood kept him warm, but underneath it was his signature kurta-churidar combo, because no matter how cold it gets, apni sanskriti nahi chhodenge.

Paris fashion week or Modi fashion week

Forget Paris Fashion Week—Modi ji just held his own couture showcase across the city, one shawl at a time. From Himachali vibes to Kashmiri elegance, he layered diplomacy like a pro.

Some politicians make headlines with speeches; Prime Minister Narenda Modi does it with pocket squares and puffer jackets. If France wasn’t already taking notes, they better start now—because when it comes to statement dressing, the PM just gave them a ‘Vikas’ ka masterclass.