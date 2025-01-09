Donald, the Orange King, to ‘Dune’ jabs, internet roasts Trump’s Greenland-Canada ‘takeover’

Donald Trump has thrown the world into a tizzy even before entering the Oval Office as President of the United States once again.

His revived interest in purchasing Greenland and his proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the ‘Gulf of America’ have got everyone from policy wonks to the average wise guy on social media sitting up and rubbing their eyes and pinching themselves.

This isn’t the first time Trump has set his sights on Nordic territory. In his first term as well, he had asked aides to look into purchasing Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark. The Danes declined, calling the idea “absurd.”

This time, Trump has announced: "We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Gulf of America -- what a beautiful name. And it's appropriate."

And his foreign policy goals include annexing the Panama Canal.

With that introduction, we hand you over to meme makers on the internet who are making light of the situation.

1 9 X/@dispropoganda

This kind user offers Trump a geography lesson.

2 9 X/@Barronsolana

Our meme-maker re-imagines Barron Trump, Donald’s youngest son, as ruler of snowy Greenland instead of a desert planet like Paul Atreides, problematic-protagonist of the science-fiction-classic-turned-movie-franchise Dune. As Frank Herbert, the writer, had said: "The bottom line of the Dune trilogy is: beware of heroes.”

3 9 X/@SubratUpadhyay4

If Vladimir Putin can hug a polar bear, surely Donald “Ruler of Greenland” Trump can ride one?

4 9 X/@ai_daytrading

Trump’s Amazon has Greenland and Canada, of course.

5 9 X/@SubratUpadhyay4

Trump at store: "Some candies, and Greenland, Panama, Canada, please."

6 9 X/@FPWellman

Trump’s ‘new deal?’

7 9 X/@JoshEakle

This comic strip-maker has it wrong; Trump’s simply gonna make an offer they can’t refuse.

8 9 X/@Jane_Doe82

America does need a better healthcare system rather than Canada or Greenland, but who will tell MAGA Man?

9 9 X/@SubratUpadhyay4

All hail the ruler of the Icy North. Winter isn’t coming — it’s here and it says it’s gonna be great.

