‘Do not touch..for religious reasons’: Uzbek GM Nodirbek Yakubboev's statements spark controversy

Indian grandmaster Rameshbabu Vaishali Sunday defeated Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Yakubboev in the Challengers section of the 2025 Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands. The two clashed in round four of the competition, and Vaishali got the better of Nodirbek with black pieces. But more than the win or loss, Yakubboev’s refusal to shake hands with Vaishali has stirred up a discussion.

A viral social media clip shows Vaishali extending her hand before her fourth-round contest against Yakubboev. But the Uzbek refused to do so, waved his hand and sat down without responding to Vaishali.

The 23-year-old Uzbekistani grandmaster later took to X to explain why he refused to shake hands with Vaishali. He said he does not touch women because of religious beliefs.

“Dear chess friends, I want to explain the situation that happened in the game with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I want to inform everyone that I do not touch other women for religious reasons,” he wrote while tagging ChessBase India and Uzbekistan Chess.

He added he had the utmost respect for Vaishali and R Praggnanandhaa, her brother, who is also a grandmaster. “I respect Vaishali and her brother as the strongest chess players in India. If I have offended her with my behavior, I apologize. I have some additional explanations: 1. Chess is not haram.”

“2. What I did before (referring to the game with Divya in 2023 and cases like that) I consider it wrong for me. 3. I do what I need to do. I do not insist others not to shake hands with the opposite gender or for women to wear hijab or burqa. It is their business what to do,” he added.

“Today I told Irina Bulmaga about it. She agreed to it. But when I came to the playing hall, the arbiters told me that I should at least do Namaste as a gesture. In the games with Divya and Vaishali I couldn’t tell them about it before the game and there was an awkward situation,” he concluded.

Nodirbek’s behaviour wasn’t well-received by Germany’s only female grandmaster Elisabeth Pahtz. Taking to X, she wrote, “I blame him for his “hand gesture of refusal” which made the whole thing so much worse.”

Social media users also reacted to the controversy, questioning the lack of gesture.

Philippe Dornbusch, chess strategist, asked if this was a fresh scandal in the world of chess. “the Uzbek player arrives late and refuses to shake the hand of the Indian player…probably it is a disrespect towards Vaishali. It is really sad to witness such things and I would really like to see the consequences of this inappropriate act.”

Another user said Nodirbek could’ve conveyed this to Vaishali before the game.

One user questioned if religion influences sports and noted that Nodirbek Abdusattarov had been seen shaking hands with other female players earlier.

Nodirbek Abdusattarov, D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa jointly lead the Masters section in chess now.

Sports, touted as one of the greatest levelers in life, have often got soaked in religion in complex ways.

In 2022, the French football federation made a rule to prevent anyone playing, coaching or officiating on a French football pitch from wearing religious symbols – even if such a ban limits freedom of expression and conviction. France’s highest administrative court ruled in favour of the federation.

This meant if you are a Muslim woman in France who wears a hijab it may be difficult for you to play football.

In the year 2024, Iqra Ismail, a Muslim women’s football player, was prohibited from playing following her refusal to wear shorts owing to her religious beliefs. During a Greater London Women’s Football League match against Tower Hamlets, Ismail, playing for United Dragons, was denied an opportunity to come on as a half-time substitute by the referee.

Ismail said she had been playing by wearing tracksuits for almost half a decade. “The Greater London Women’s Football League have stopped me from playing because of my religious beliefs, because I refused to wear shorts with my playing kit.”

