Delhi Capitals chase down 12 to win season's first super over versus Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals in the first super over of the IPL 2025 season. RR set DC a total of 12 to chase in six balls at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs took just four balls to seal the deal, sending DC to the top of the points table with their fifth win in six games. RR on the other hand lost their fifth game in seven and are languishing at eighth on the table.

Questions will be raised over why RR sent in Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer into bat instead of Nitish Rana who was striking at 182.14 during his innings of 51. RR lost both wickets in the super over to run outs.

Earlier in the game both teams scored 188 with Mitchell Starc successfully defending nine runs in the final over of the RR innings. Starc finished with player of the match winning figures of 1-36 in four overs. Kuldeep Yadav and captain Axar Patel took one wicket each.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson walked off injured in the sixth over of the game after being properly set at 31 in 19 with two boundaries and three sixes. Sanju appeared to walk off with pain in his ribs.

Delhi Capitals will face Gujarat Titans next in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19 while Rajasthan Royals will host Lucknow Super Giants at Jaipur on the same date.