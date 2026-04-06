Artemis astronauts reach moon, on path to achieve record-breaking distance from Earth

The four astronauts of NASA's Artemis II mission entered the moon's gravitational sphere of influence early Monday morning as they cruised along a path that will soon take them over the shadowed, lunar far side to become the farthest-flying humans in history.

1 6 NASA astronaut Christina Koch is illuminated by a screen inside the darkened Orion spacecraft on the third day of the agency's Artemis II mission as the crew travels towards the Moon April 3, 2024. (Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Artemis II crew, flying in their Orion capsule since launching from Florida last week, are due to awake around 10:50 a.m. ET Monday for their sixth flight day. By 7:05 p.m., they will reach the mission's maximum distance from Earth of roughly 252,757 miles, 4,102 miles beyond the record held by the Apollo 13 crew for 56 years.

2 6 NASA astronaut and Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch peers out of one of the Orion spacecraft's main cabin windows, looking back at Earth, as the crew travels towards the Moon April 2, 2024. (Reuters)

As NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen approach the distance record, they will be sailing around the moon's far side, witnessing it from roughly 4,000 miles above its darkened surface as it eclipses a basketball-sized Earth in the distant background.

3 6 NASA Artemis II crew members Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Victor Glover answer questions from reporters during the first downlink event of their mission April 2, 2026. (Reuters)

The milestone is a climactic point in the nearly 10-day Artemis II mission, the first crewed test flight of NASA's Artemis program. The multibillion-dollar series of missions aims to return astronauts to the moon's surface by 2028 before China and establish a long-term U.S. presence there over the next decade, building a moon base that would serve as a proving ground for potential future missions to Mars.

4 6 A view of Earth taken by NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman from one of the Orion spacecraft’s window after completing the translunar injection burn on April 2, 2026. (Reuters)

Officially starting at 2:34 p.m. ET, the lunar flyby will plunge the crew into darkness and brief communications blackouts as the moon blocks them from NASA's Deep Space Network, a global array of massive radio communications antennas the agency has been using to talk to the crew.

5 6 A view of the Moon taken by an Artemis II crew member through the window of the Orion spacecraft on the third day of the NASA mission April 3, 2024. (Reuters)

The flyby will last about six hours, during which the astronauts will use professional cameras to take detailed photos through Orion's window of the silhouetted moon, showing a rare and scientifically valuable vantage point of sunlight filtering around its edges in what will effectively be a lunar eclipse.

6 6 The moon during its waxing gibbous phase over Ronda, Spain, after the launch of NASA's Artemis II lunar flyby mission, with the next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion crew capsule, April 2, 2026. (Reuters)

They will also have the chance to photograph a rare moment in which their home planet, dwarfed by their record-breaking distance in space, will rise from the lunar horizon as their capsule emerges from the other side, a celestial remix of a moonrise seen from Earth.

A team of dozens of lunar scientists positioned in the Science Evaluation Room at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston will be taking notes as the astronauts, who studied an array of lunar phenomena as part of mission training, describe their view in real time.

Also Read Artemis II astronauts capture first photos of Earth from lunar-bound Orion capsule

RELATED TOPICS Astronauts NASA