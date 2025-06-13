Ahmedabad, the day after: Spotlight on DNA samples, PM's meet with survivor, Air India help centres

A day after the devastating Air India plane crash, which claimed the lives of over 265 people, Ahmedabad is now a city gripped by tragedy.

The city is convalescing. But bustling with grieving relatives, rescue and recovery personnel and dignitaries arriving to assess the situation and offer condolences.

The atmosphere is heavy with mourning, underscored by the urgent pace of ongoing relief operations and official visits.

Air India flight returns to Mumbai

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national.

Rescue teams consisting of Emergency Services personnel, police, and SDRF continue efforts to clear debris at plane crash site in Ahmedabad.

1 10 Emergency Services personnel at the site of the Air India plane crash

ADVERTISEMENT

2 10 NDRF personnel at the site of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Friday PTI

Narendra Modi visits crash site, meets injured victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the site of the Air India plane crash and met the injured victims at the civil hospital here.

3 10 Narendra Modi with Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu visits the site of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Friday

Modi arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in the morning and drove straight to the plane crash site, officials said.

He spent around 20 minutes inspecting the site, where the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) crashed into a complex of B J Medical College in the Meghaninagar area shortly after taking off on Thursday afternoon.

Modi also met the lone survivor of the plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

4 10 Narendra Modi meets Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of Thursday's Air India plane crash, at a hospital, in Ahmedabad PMO via PTI Photo

After visiting the site of the Air India plane crash, Modi held a review meeting with top officials of the Gujarat government.

The meeting was held at the GujSail building near the city airport.

During the meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the series of events that unfolded after the plane crash in which 265 people lost their lives on Thursday, and he also gave instructions to officials.

Black box 'key' to unsolving snag mystery found

One of two black boxes have been found after Air India plane crash, Hindustan Times says.

Reliance promises support Mukesh Ambani on Friday offered full support of his oil-to-telecom group to the relief operations for the victims of the Air India plane crash.

In a statement, Ambani, Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director, said he and his wife Nita "are deeply pained and anguished by the grave loss of life caused by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad".

5 10 A relative of yesterday's Air India plane crash victim gives her DNA sample for identification of bodies at a hospital

Air India sets up help centres across India and Gatwick airports

Air India has set up assistance centres in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gatwick (London) airports for the relatives and friends of the victims of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, the airline said on Friday.

These centres are facilitating travel of family members to Ahmedabad, Air India said in a statement.

6 10 Relatives of a victim of the Air India plane crash mourn outside a hospital in Ahmedabad

7 10 Relative of a victim of the Air India plane crash reacts as she gives her DNA sample for identification of bodies at a hospital

Singapore Airlines shares drop

As an aftermath of the crash, the share of Singapore Airlines (SIA) dropped. It holds 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

Shares of SIA were down 1.7 per cent, or 12 Singapore cents, to SGD 6.91 as at the midday trading break, after earlier falling up to 2.1 per cent, according to The Straits Times.

8 10 Volunteers stand next to stretchers for the victims Reuters

9 10 Kin of a victim of the Air India plane crash mourn and console each other.

10 10 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to the victims of the Air India plane crash, during a meeting with senior officials at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun on Friday

Boeing CEO cancels trip to Paris Airshow, GE postpones investor day

Boeing and GE Aerospace are scaling back their public activities following the fatal crash of an Air India jetliner, with the planemaker's CEO canceling his trip to the Paris Airshow next week and GE postponing an investor day.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a message to staff on Thursday evening that he and Boeing Commercial Airplanes boss Stephanie Pope had canceled plans to attend the Paris Airshow "so we can be with our team and focus on our customer and the investigation."