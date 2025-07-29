Heavy rain brings Delhi to a crawl; airlines issue travel advisories amid red alert

1 11 Commuters during rainfall in New Delhi.

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘red alert’ for the national capital. The downpour led to widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion and travel advisories from major airlines, although flight operations remained largely unaffected.

2 11 A guardian takes his child to school during rain.

Several key areas, including ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, RK Puram, Lajpat Nagar, Talkatora Road, Rafi Marg, and Rohini, received intense showers. Waterlogging was reported from multiple parts of the city such as Panchkuian Road, Moti Bagh, ITO, Mukherjee Nagar and Pul Prahladpur, severely impacting vehicular movement.

3 11 A vendor with cylinders tied to his two-wheeler wades through a waterlogged road during rainfall in New Delhi. [PTI Photos]

Commuters, especially office-goers, struggled through knee-deep water and dense traffic, with poor visibility and gridlock slowing movement across various parts of the city.

4 11 A commuter during rainfall in New Delhi.

Despite no major cancellations or delays, airlines and the Delhi airport issued precautionary advisories. The Delhi airport said on X, "As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. Passengers are advised to consider alternative modes of transport, including Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines."

5 11

Air India also alerted passengers about possible delays, "Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey," the airline posted on X.

6 11 A man covers himself with a plastic sheet for protection during rainfall in New Delhi.

IndiGo urged travellers to plan ahead, "With heavy rainfall expected over #Delhi, we’re seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. While we can’t control the skies, we’re doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground. Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport. We’ll keep you posted and we’re always around if you need help."

7 11 Commuters wade through a waterlogged road during rainfall in New Delhi.

SpiceJet flagged similar concerns, noting on X, "#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL) and Dharamshala (DHM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

8 11 Workers at a waterlogged road during rainfall in New Delhi.

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and surface winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. A ‘red alert’ has been issued for eastern parts of the National Capital Region, while a ‘yellow alert’ remains in place for other areas.

9 11 Commuters wade through a waterlogged road during rainfall in New Delhi.

The regional Met centre expects the wet spell to continue through August 3. In the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am Tuesday, Delhi recorded 8 mm of rainfall. The minimum temperature stood at 26.8 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius under a cloudy sky with more rain forecast.

10 11 People cross a waterlogged road during rainfall in New Delhi.

At 8:30 am, relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent. Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 87, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

11 11 Commuters wade through a waterlogged road during rainfall in New Delhi.

The CPCB classifies AQI values as follows: 0–50 (good), 51–100 (satisfactory), 101–200 (moderate), 201–300 (poor), 301–400 (very poor), and 401–500 (severe).

