Aakash Chopra criticises BCCI’s ‘defensive approach’ over Champions Trophy squad selection

The debate over selection of the Indian squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy was given a fillip Monday when former Indian cricketer turned analyst Aakash Chopra called the selection a “defensive move.”

1 5 Washington Sundar (left), Ravindra Jadeja (centre), Axar Patel (right) (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Chopra criticised including three spin-bowling all-rounders—Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel—stating that the decision prioritises batting depth over wicket-taking ability.

Drawing comparisons with India’s strategy during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Chopra said that the team’s recurring approach of picking all-rounders for their batting capabilities often backfires.

2 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Reddy during fourth test at MCG. (AP/PTI)

Besides Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, India went with extra all-rounders such as Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sundar during the Test series, but it did not work for them.

Sundar scored 114 runs and took three wickets in the three Tests he played and Reddy couldn’t make a mark beyond scoring a century in the five Tests he played.

“The overriding theme seems to be prioritising batting depth by picking players who can bat at No. 8,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

3 5 Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the first T20 match of the series against England, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (PTI)

“You’ve included Jadeja, Axar, and Sundar, but could have opted for a specialist fast bowler instead. If you needed a spinner, Varun Chakravarthy would’ve been a better choice. Two out of these three spin-bowling all-rounders will likely play, and all three are defensive options in ODI cricket,” he added.

Chopra also criticised the lack of confidence in India’s batting lineup, which appears to have influenced the decision to rely on bowling all-rounders.

“We consistently saw a slight lack of confidence in batting in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. We needed a batter at No. 8. So we are picking bowlers who can bat, and I feel it’s the same theme this time as well, which is not a great thing because you have to show confidence in your batting.

You have to pick bowlers who take wickets,” Chopra added.

4 5 India's head coach Gautam Gambhir with bowling coach Morne Morkel during the team's training session ahead of the first T20 match of the series against England, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (PTI)

Chopra raised further concerns about the team’s composition, given the conditions in Dubai, where the tournament will take place.

“The conditions in Dubai might not favor spinners. It will be slightly cold, with the possibility of dew, and the hard, rock-like pitches won’t offer much turn. It seems like the pitch has been made on a mountain,” Chopra said.

“Even if you continuously play for 10 days there, cracks aren’t formed at all. It can stay low but the ball doesn’t turn there and the square remains like that. So more fast bowlers are required and fewer spinners but India have picked four spinners,” he added.

5 5 Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi during a training session ahead of the first T20 match of the series against England, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (PTI)

Chopra pointed out that the chosen combination of four spinners and four fast bowlers (including Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder) may not suit the conditions. “The team needs to adapt and prioritise bowlers who can consistently take wickets, instead of relying on defensive options,” he concluded.

The Telegraph Online had earlier reported how fans and former cricketers had expressed disappointment for Sanju Samson, Karun Nair’s omission, and Hardik Pandya’s puzzling demotion in this Champions Trophy squad.