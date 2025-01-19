India’s CT 2025 squad: Omission of Suryakumar, Samson & Siraj sparks debate on favouritism

It wasn’t the excitement of the Champions Trophy that took centre stage after the BCCI announced the India squad Saturday. It was the outrage of Sanju Samson, Karun Nair’s omission, and Hardik Pandya’s puzzling demotion that has set social media ablaze.

Fans have been accusing the selectors of playing favouritism and ignoring merit.

Reports suggest disagreements during the selection process, involving head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Rohit Sharma, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. According to Dainik Jagran, Sharma and Agarkar overruled Gambhir’s recommendation to appoint Hardik Pandya as vice-captain, and backed Shubman Gill for the role.

Another contentious issue was the choice of the wicketkeeper. Rohit and Agarkar overruled Gambhir’s choice of Sanju Samson, opting for Rishabh Pant instead.

The Samson saga

Sanju Samson’s omission, despite his impressive ODI performance, has drawn sharp criticism. With an ODI average of 56.66, a strike rate of 99.60, and three centuries in his last five T20I innings, Samson was a strong contender for a spot. But his absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy appears to have cost him his slot.

Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) president Jayesh George pointed to Samson’s poor communication as a factor. “He didn’t attend a preparatory camp for the tournament and merely informed us through a one-line text message,” said George.

He further criticised Samson’s attitude, stating, “He cannot decide to play for Kerala whenever he likes.”

But Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, an avid cricket observer, lambasted the KCA’s handling of the situation. “The egos of cricket administrators are destroying the career of one of the most talented cricketers in the country,” said Tharoor, referencing Samson’s record-breaking 212* in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. “He should be in the team solely on merit.”

Karun Nair’s exclusion raises questions

Another contentious exclusion was of Karun Nair, who scored an astonishing 752 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Many former cricketers expressed their shock over his omission.

Explaining his decision to not pick Nair in the squad, Agarkar said, “Averaging 750-plus is simply insane, but it’s a squad of 15, so we can’t fit everyone.”

Harbhajan Singh called it a travesty, tweeting, “If 752 runs in a domestic tournament don’t get you a call-up, what will?”

Shreevats Goswami echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Why is there a different yardstick for different players?”

Internet personality Ramesh Sreevats further pointed out BCCI's self-contradictory stand in two seperate case. "Basically, Sanju Samson was not picked for the Champions Trophy because he did not play the Vijay Hazare Trophy. And Karun Nair was not picked because the Vijay Hazare Trophy does not matter. Dei, BCCI. What da?" he posted on X.

Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Siraj: Surprising omissions

Exclusion of Suryakumar Yadav, often hailed as “Mr. 360,” has puzzled fans and experts. Former cricketer Suresh Raina expressed his disappointment, stating, “Surya’s ability to dominate the middle overs and finish games under pressure is unmatched. His omission is baffling.”

Mohammed Siraj’s absence has drawn criticism. Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh tweeted, “Dropping Siraj in favour of four spinners for a short tournament like the Champions Trophy defies logic.”

Pant vs. Samson

The decision to include Rishabh Pant over Sanju Samson has reignited a long-standing debate. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar weighed in, saying, “Pant’s left-handedness and ability to change games tilted the balance in his favour, but Samson is a better batter overall. It’s a tough call, but I would have liked Samson in the squad.”

Pant’s superior wicketkeeping skills were also highlighted as a factor.

Former cricket and coach of Tamil Nadu and Bengal, WV Raman voiced concerns about the selectors’ reluctance to back Samson, calling it “one of the most curious cases in Indian cricket.”

Mixed reactions to squad composition

The selection process has left many questions unanswered.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden ODI call-up has been lauded, while the retention of all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar adds depth. But the omissions of Samson, Nair, and Surya continue to overshadow the announcement.

But the newest controversy in Indian cricket seems isn’t about the squad’s strength — it’s whether selectors gambled with merit or played a game of favourites.