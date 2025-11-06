Zubeen Garg’s ‘Roi Roi Binale’ becomes fourth-highest-grossing Assamese film of all time in 6 days

Singer Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Assamese film of all time with a collection of Rs 12.34 crore at the global box office in six days, as per latest trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale has surpassed Rupak Gogoi-directed Rudra, which earned Rs 9.28 crore nett worldwide during its lifetime.

Released on 31 October, Roi Roi Binale is expected to become the highest-grossing Assamese film of all time, surpassing 2024’s Bidurbhai, which earned Rs 15 crore nett worldwide during its theatrical run.

The second-highest-grossing Assamese film of all time is Bhaimon Da (2025) with a lifetime collection of Rs 14.31 crore nett worldwide. Sri Raghupati (2023), which earned Rs 13.81 crore nett at the global box office during its lifetime, is the third-highest-grossing Assamese film.

Zubeen plays a blind musician in the film Roi Roi Binale. He is also credited as one of the producers of the film.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, Roi Roi Binale is billed as the first musical Assamese film. The movie features Zubeen’s original voice recordings.

The late singer-composer died in Singapore under mysterious circumstances on 19 September while swimming. He was 52.

Garg’s death is currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, Baahubali: The Epic, a combined and remastered version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), lost momentum at the domestic box office on Wednesday, earning Rs 1.50 crore nett. The S.S. Rajamouli directorial has so far earned Rs 29.65 crore nett in India since its October 31 release.

Produced by Arka Media Works, Baahubali: The Epic stars Prabhas in the titular role with Rana Daggubati playing the antagonist Bhallala Deva. Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia round off the cast.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s fantasy horror comedy Thamma, on the other hand, has so far earned Rs 125.95 crore nett in India since its 21 October release.

Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story has earned Rs 10 crore nett in India in six days, as per Sacnilk.