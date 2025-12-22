‘The Odyssey’ trailer: Matt Damon’s epic hero embarks on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War

Actor Matt Damon plays Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, who embarks on a long and perilous voyage home after the Trojan War in the trailer of Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey: A Journey Begins, which is set to hit theatres on 17 July, 2026.

“A film by Christopher Nolan shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. Watch The Odyssey trailer and experience the film in theaters 7 17 26,” the makers captioned their post on X.

An adaptation of Homer’s eponymous Greek epic, the film chronicles Odysseus’s extensive journey home following the Trojan War.

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, and John Leguizamo.

The Odyssey marks Damon’s fourth collaboration with Nolan following The Departed (2006), Interstellar (2014) and Nolan’s Academy Award-winning Oppenheimer (2023).

Nolan has directed and written the screenplay for The Odyssey in addition to serving as a producer alongside Emma Thomas under their Syncopy production company.