‘Bridgerton’ Season 4, Part 1 to premiere on Netflix in January

Part one of the popular period drama Bridgerton Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on 29 January, the streamer announced on Monday.

“Hey Polin. Bridgerton S4 Part 1 arrives 29 January,” Netflix UK & Ireland wrote on X.

Prior to announcing the release date for the new instalment, the makers revealed that the Bridgerton characters Colin and Penelope Bridgerton have welcomed their first child.

The announcement was accompanied by a poster presented as Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers, which said that the couple have welcomed “a beautiful, joyous little boy, and heir to the Featherington title” named Lord Elliot Featherington.

Meanwhile, showrunner Jess Brownell recently hinted at a major plot point during Shondaland’s ‘12 Days of Bridgerton’ campaign.

Asked about any subtle hints or Easter eggs, Brownell responded with a single word: bathtub. The comment has sparked speculation among fans and readers of Julia Quinn’s novels. Many have interpreted the remark as a reference to a key scene from An Offer From a Gentleman, which focuses on Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie.

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers, the comment has been viewed by fans as a possible nod to the Benedict-Sophie storyline, often referred to as ‘Benophie’.

Season 4 is expected to revolve around Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), and Sophie (Yerin Ha). The upcoming instalment will also introduce new characters. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brownell said the Li sisters will make their debut into society in the new season.

“The Li sisters are just making their debut into society this season, and their mother [Araminta Gun, played by Katie Leung] has raised them to be perfect debutantes. But while Rosamund has become her mother's mini-me — a marriage mart pro chess player — Posy is dreamy and often unserious, much to her mother's disapproval,” she said.

The series is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen, and is based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling book series.