‘Stranger Things’ Season 5, Volume 2 runtime out; finale to last for over two hours

Around five-and-a-half-hour runtime is left for the conclusion of the Netflix series Stranger Things Season 5, with the second volume running for at least three hours and the finale episode set to last for over two hours, co-creator Ross Duffer revealed on Tuesday.

The highly-anticipated second volume of Stranger Things Season 5 is set to drop on Netflix on 26 December in India. The finale will premiere on New Year’s Eve.

Volume 2 will pick up after the events of the first instalment of the fifth season, which hit Netflix on 27 November. It will begin with Chapter Five: Shock Jock with a one-hour-eight-minute-long runtime, followed by the sixth episode titled Escape from Camazotz (1h 15m) and the seventh episode The Bride (1h 6m).

The finale, which will conclude the final season’s 8-episode run, is titled The Rightside Up. It has a whopping two-hour-eight-minute-long runtime.

Following Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) awakening in the closing scene of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, the Hawkins gang are set to head out on an adventure to protect Hawkins from Vecna once and for all as the town teeters on the brink of collapse.

Season 5 of Stranger Things emerged as the No. 1 show on the Netflix Global Top 10 list with 59.6 million views in its premiere week.

The show had the biggest premiere week for an English-language show on the Netflix Global Top 10 list following its 27 November release.

The series, with all its five seasons, dominated half of the Top 10 list, which marks another first for any English series. All five seasons of Stranger Things made the list, with the first season at No. 3 (8.9 million views), Season 4 at No. 5 (6.1 million views), Season 2 at No. 6 (5.6 million views), and Season 3 at No. 8 (4.6 million views).