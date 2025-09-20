Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem performed in Singapore, mortal remains to be brought back to Assam

Post-mortem examination of singer Zubeen Garg's body was completed by Singapore authorities on Saturday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed. His mortal remains will be handed over to Indian authorities shortly, Sarma added.

Garg, best known nationally for his hit track Ya Ali, died in Singapore on Friday while “swimming in the sea without a life jacket”.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore. His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team — Shri Shekar Jothi Goswami, Shri Sandeepan Garg, and Shri Siddharth Sharma (Manager) — in the presence of officers from the Indian Embassy," Sarma posted on X on Saturday.

According to Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule, Garg had joined 17 others on a yacht trip when the incident took place. Despite repeated insistence from the crew and guards, the singer removed his life jacket soon after entering the water, calling it oversized, the chief minister said.

“He was later found floating in the sea. The crew tried to revive him and CPR was administered at the port before he was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” Sarma told reporters after visiting Garg’s residence in Guwahati on Friday night.

The high commissioner has provided a list of 11 people, including four members of Garg’s team and two yacht crew members, who accompanied him on the trip. Singapore authorities are questioning them in connection with the incident.

Sarma said once the formalities are completed, Garg’s mortal remains will be flown first to Delhi and then to Guwahati by Saturday evening. The body will be kept at Sarusajai Stadium for the public to pay their respects.

“The family will decide how the last rites will be conducted. Since Garg’s father is ailing, we will also consult the family on whether the body should be brought to his residence,” the CM said.

Sarma said the government will take a final decision on the cremation and memorial arrangements only after the body reaches Assam.