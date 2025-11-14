MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Zayn Malik rejoins One Direction as director a decade after quitting the band

This development comes after the reunion of One Direction members following the passing of Liam Payne in October

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.11.25, 03:10 PM
Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Instagram

Singer Zayn Malik has rejoined British boy band One Direction as director a decade after his departure from the group, as per reports.

According to a report by The Sun, the Pillowtalk singer has been reappointed as a director in One Direction's company, PPM Music Limited, recent business filings have revealed.

This development comes after the reunion of the One Direction members following the passing of Liam Payne. Thirty-one-year-old Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. At the funeral, all four band members, Harry, Louis, Niall, and Zayn, came together to pay their respects.

According to documents filed with Companies House on 3 November, Zayn has officially been reinstated as an active director of PPM Music Limited, which was originally set up during One Direction’s appearance on X Factor. The paperwork also lists him as a ‘person with significant control’, which hints at him having substantial authority over the company’s decisions.

Zayn’s contract as a director terminated on 20 June, 2016, a year after he exited the group in 2015.

As per the report, Zayn's name features alongside other One Direction members as co-directors, including Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. All four band members currently share the same registered address at the London-based law firm Lee and Thompson LLP.

Lee and Thompson is also known for handling Liam Payne’s solo career as a singer.

A source close to The Sun said, “This is a huge moment. While heartbreaking, Liam’s passing has brought them together, it’s even more sad he was the biggest cheerleader of a reunion.”

They added, “PPM was the original company they set up when they appeared on the show. The name stands for Princess Park Manor, the private gated complex they were moved into when they won the show.”

The source further revealed that the band members have been in contact since Liam’s passing last year.

Zayn Malik One Direction
